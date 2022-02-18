Weekend Preview: No. 19 Vols open the season against Georgia Southern

Tennessee opens its season this weekend with a three-game series against Georgia Southern in Knoxville. Here's what you need to know to get ready for the weekend:

Schedule (TV/streaming)

Friday, Feb. 18: 4 p.m. ET (SECN+)

Saturday, Feb. 19: 1 p.m. ET (SECN+)

Sunday, Feb. 20: 1 p.m. ET (SECN+)

All three games in Tennessee’s opening series against Georgia Southern will be streamed on SEC Network+. In order to watch each game, you must log into the ESPN app or ESPN3.com with your credentials from your cable provider.

Storylines to watch

Burns’ debut

Chase Burns makes his first career start Friday afternoon as the true freshman gets the ball on Opening Day. Burns has generated quite a bit of buzz since stepping foot on campus after turning down the professional ranks out of high school.

Injuries to Blade Tidwell and Camden Sewell are part of the reason Burns is starting on Opening Day, but it also speaks to what the coaching staff thinks of the right-hander. Burns’ debut is must-watch.

Dollander’s debut

Chase Dollander also makes his Tennessee debut this weekend. Tony Vitello hasn’t announced the rotation for the weekend, but Dollander is expected to start one of the days. It’ll most likely be Saturday and like Burns, it’s appointment-viewing.

Dollander’s debut is surrounded by quite a bit of intrigue. Not only is he a pitcher that the staff feels like could be a first round pick one day, but he’s making his start in a Tennessee uniform against his former team. Dollander transfer from Southern to Knoxville after his freshman season this past offseason.

Southern looks for revenge

Georgia Southern will be looking for payback this weekend. Tennessee went down to Statesboro last year and swept the Eagles. In the process, their was quite a bit of back-and-forth between the two teams. Fireworks can be expected this year after last year’s series provided plenty of fireworks.

Georgia Southern Scouting Report

2021 Record: 34-23 (14-10 Sun Belt)

2021 Sun Belt Finish: 2nd in East Division

2022 Sun Belt Preseason Poll: 2nd

Preseason Honors: Jason Swan (All-Sun Belt - 1B); Christian Avant (All-Sun Belt - OF); Noah Ledford (All-Sun Belt - DH)

Returning Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Christian Avant (.358)

Runs: Christian Avant (39)

Hits: Christian Avant (78)

Home Runs: Noah Ledford (14)

RBI: Noah Ledford (45)

Stolen Bases: Christian Avant (13)

Wins: Jay Thompson (7)

Saves: Three players tied (1)

ERA (min. 15.0 IP): Jay Thompson (1.49)

WHIP: Braden Hays (0.98)

Innings Pitched: Ben Johnson (41.2)

Strikeouts: Hayden Harris (49)

- Transfer Ty Fisher get the ball to start the season. Fisher is a transfer from Tennessee Tech, where he compiled a 6-4 record in 12 starts. He averaged 7.11 strikeouts per game, and opposing batters only averaged .260 against him.

- Georgia Southern returns seven of nine starters from its lineup.

- This is only the second time ever Georgia Southern and Tennessee has played.

- Southern has progressed to the Sun Belt Championship Game in four of the past five seasons (not including the shortened 2020 season).

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: RHP Chase Burns vs. LHP Ty Fisher

Game 2: TBD vs. RHP Jaylen Paden

Game 3: TBD vs. RHP Ben Johnson

