Later this month, the 2025 NFL Draft will begin spanning from April 25-27.

A number of former Tennessee football standouts are projected to be selected including quarterback Joe Milton III.

Jordan Reid of ESPN listed where he thinks 12 signal callers will be selected — including Milton.

Reid has Milton being chosen as the 200th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This would put him in the sixth round. The team pulling the trigger on Milton's athletic ability is the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have Pro Bowler Josh Allen and backup Mitchell Trubisky currently on the roster at the position. Shane Buechele is on the practice squad, as well. This would put Milton in position to be the third-string quarterback for Buffalo as he begins his career.

Reid's positioning for Milton slots him as the 10th quarterback off the board. He is behind Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (UNC), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Michael Pratt (Tulane) and Austin Reed (Western Kentucky).

He is thought to be picked ahead of Jordan Travis (Florida State) and Sam Hartman (Notre Dame).

This puts Milton as the third SEC signal caller to be picked.

Milton is coming off a final season of eligibility where he started all 12 regular season games for the Vols. He posted career-highs of 2,813 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions.

On the ground, he notched career-highs of 299 yards and seven touchdowns.

He recently shined at his Tennessee Pro Day while running a 4.56 40-yard dash and going through throwing drills.