Josh Heupel, Tennessee celebrate win over Oklahoma
Video of the Vols celebrating their win over Oklahoma.
• Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Timely turnovers, dominant defense key to Vols' marquee win
My thoughts leaving Tennessee football's win over Oklahoma in Norman to remain undefeated.
• Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener
Tennessee and Oklahoma clashed in a primetime bout on Saturday night. Here's what happened.
• Noah Taylor
Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash
The final injury report just ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman.
• Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma
Josh Heupel is making his highly-anticipated return to Norman as the Vols take on Oklahoma.
• Ryan Sylvia
X's and O's: Breaking down Tennessee's explosive plays against Oklahoma
Finished
15
Oklahoma
25
Tennessee