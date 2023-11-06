On the final day of February in 2023, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tore his ACL.

The 5-foot-9 sophomore had averaged 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game during the season. He would be forced to sit out for the remainder of the season.

However, less than nine months later, Zeigler is back. In the 2023-24 season opener against Tennessee Tech, he played 13 minutes in his return.

This came on a minute restriction that is put in place by team doctors.

"I'm going to listen to Chad (Newman) and Garrett (Medenwald)," said Barnes. "Our doctors, they've talked about it. They're telling me when to take him in and out. It's hard on me because I know I want him out there a lot. I also love him to death. We all do. He feels like he's ready to go at it all the time."

Zeigler made his first appearance at the 13:02 mark in the first half. He was welcomed to the court with a large ovation from the fans in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.