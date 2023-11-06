Zakai Zeigler makes anticipated return to court for Tennessee basketball
On the final day of February in 2023, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tore his ACL.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore had averaged 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game during the season. He would be forced to sit out for the remainder of the season.
However, less than nine months later, Zeigler is back. In the 2023-24 season opener against Tennessee Tech, he played 13 minutes in his return.
This came on a minute restriction that is put in place by team doctors.
"I'm going to listen to Chad (Newman) and Garrett (Medenwald)," said Barnes. "Our doctors, they've talked about it. They're telling me when to take him in and out. It's hard on me because I know I want him out there a lot. I also love him to death. We all do. He feels like he's ready to go at it all the time."
Zeigler made his first appearance at the 13:02 mark in the first half. He was welcomed to the court with a large ovation from the fans in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
During this first stint of action, he stayed on the court for just shy of three minutes. He returned back to the floor at the 5:46 point of the opening frame and quickly recorded an assist.
He went on to play two minutes before being subbed off. This stretch featured three assists in a four-possession span.
In the second half, Zeigler re-entered and ultimately hit his first shot since his return. He buried a 3-pointer early in the half.
At the end of the night, he finished with three points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Due to his return and effective performance, teammates Josiah-Jordan James said the guard deserved the game ball.
"After the game, we walk in, Josiah said coach, we've got to get Zakai the game ball because he said he's the heart and soul of the team," said Barnes. "He is. It was hard on him. He wants to play so much. He's been wanting to play for the longest time as you can imagine. He knew he'd be limited minutes. He changes the floor. Every time he goes out there he changes the floor on both ends of the floor. Both on offense and defense. We'll be curious to see how he responds."
Next, Tennessee will square off with Wisconsin on the road where he will look to continue his way back into action.
