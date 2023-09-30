Tennessee will honor its 1998 national championship team on Saturday during the No. 21 Vols' game vs. South Carolina at Neyland Stadium. It's been 25 years since Tennessee beat Florida State, 23-16 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona to claim the inaugural BCS title, but its path to get there was littered with near-misses and moments so tense that even a film couldn't have scripted it. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION On the even of the Vols' celebrating its last championship football team, here is a look at that season and the road to an unbeaten season.

Vols walk-off Syracuse in Carrier Dome

Tennessee's title run was nearly over before it began. The Vols opened the post-Peyton Manning era at No. 10 in the Associated Press poll and new starting quarterback Tee Martin was tested right out of the gate against No. 17 Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in week 1. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 1998 Tennessee football team, other champions to be honored on Saturday The Orangemen were led by Donovan McNabb, who put up more than 300 yards on 20-of-28 passing and helped Syracuse to a 33-31 lead with less than three minutes left. Martin totaled just 146 yards passing but engineered a late drive, helped along by the running of Jamal Lewis, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and a defensive pass interference penalty on fourth-and-7. A few plays later, Martin completed a downfield pass to Peerless Price and Lewis got inside the 15-yard line on a run to set up Jeff Hall's 27-yard field goal as time experience to preserve a 33-31 win.

'Pandemonium Reigns'

Tennessee's biggest hurdle in its quest for the promised land during the decade of the 1990s was Florida. Vols' head coach Phillip Fulmer struggled against the Gators, losing five-straight between 1993-97. The game was typically scheduled in week 3 and knocked Tennessee out of SEC championship contention early. The Vols managed to get to Atlanta despite losing to Florida the year before, but if they had visions of a national title in 1998, beating the Gators was a must. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Game information, notes, storylines Florida entered the game as the No. 2 team nationally and less than two years removed form its own national championship in 1996. Tennessee jumped to No. 6 after beating Syracuse, setting the stage for a prime time clash at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter but Florida evened the score at 10-10 at the half. Tennessee mustered just 235 yards of total offense but turnovers were the difference. The Vols' defense forced four Gators' turnovers all of which were fumbles. Two were caused by linebacker Al Wilson. Knotted up at 17-17 at the end of regulation, it went into overtime—a first for both programs. Tennessee struck first with a Hall field goal to go up 20-17 and Florida kicker Collins Cooper failed to answer, sailing his game-tying attempt wide. Tennessee fans stormed the field, toppled the goal post and the CBS cameras attached and tossed their spoils of victory into the Tennessee River outside. Vol Network play-by-play announcer John Ward painted the picture from the press box: "The kick is up and the kick this time is no siree! No siree! Final score: Tennessee 20, Florida 17. Pandemonium reigns!"

Tennessee fan Jeremy Racey climbing the downed goalpost on the field after UT beat Florida on Set. 20, 1998.Tennessee Goalpost Falling 1998 (Michael Patrick/News Sentinel)

A scare on the Plains

After two close calls in back-to-back weeks, Tennessee made quick work of Houston, winning 42-7 at home before going back on the road to face Auburn. The Tigers were 1-3, having lost to Virginia and LSU and the Vols looked dominant early, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tennessee didn't score again. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing South Carolina with Alan Cole of GamecockScoop.com Auburn connected on three field goals over the last three quarters to pull within one score then got the ball back in the final minutes, driving inside the Vols' 25-yard line with six seconds left. Quarterback Gabe Gross' final heave reached the end zone as time expired but was batted away. The Tennessee defense, which was without Wilson, held on and the Vols moved to 4-0 with a 17-9 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Oct 3, 1998; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jamal Lewis (31) in action against the Auburn Tigers during the 1998 season. (RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Stumble and fumble

Tennessee had reached the mountain top—at least in the regular season. Unbeaten with wins over Florida, Alabama and Georgia, the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country ahead of their week 9 bout with Arkansas. The Razorbacks were No. 10 and an also unblemished, shutting out Ole Miss, 34-0 the week before. For Tennessee, Arkansas was seemingly the last road block left to clear on its schedule. CHECKERBOARD CHATTER: Sweet, sweet revenge Arkansas looked like it was going to play the role of spoiler, putting the Vols' dream season in serious jeopardy with a 21-3 advantage in the first half. Tennessee chipped away in the third quarter but trailed 24-22. Arkansas was in position to put the game away in the fourth, running clock before quarterback Clint Stoerner tripped over his own offensive lineman and laid the ball on the turf. Billy Ratliff pounced on it, Tennessee got the ball back and plays later, took the lead for good on Travis Henry's touchdown run in the final seconds to win 28-22.

Arkansas' Clint Stoerner fumbles the ball in the closing minutes of play against Tennessee on Nov. 14, 1998, turning the ball over in Knoxville. The Vols' Billy Ratliff (40) recovered and Tennessee won the game 28-24. The play preserved Tennessee's undefeated season and they went on to win the national championship. (DAVID GOTTSCHALK/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Late rally lifts Tennessee past Mississippi State

After five-year SEC title hiatus, Tennessee was back in the conference championship game for the second-straight season at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. A win would assuredly send the Vols to the Fiesta Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game, but like the much of the previous 11 games, nothing came easy for Tennessee. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat South Carolina The Vols found themselves in an all-too familiar spot, trailing 14-10 to Mississippi State in the fourth quarter but Martin provided an all-too familiar ending. Martin passed for two touchdowns in a 32-second span and Tennessee escaped again, this time with a national championship game-clinching 24-14 win.

'Clad in Big Orange'