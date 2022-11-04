Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Georgia
Tennessee – which is 8-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it takes on SEC powerhouse Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Bulldogs.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Location: Sanford Stadium | Athens, Georgia
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Spread: Georgia -8
Over/Under: 65
PREGAME COVERAGE
Tennessee up to No. 2 in new AP Top 25 poll ahead of Georgia showdown
Vols relishing 'journey' in Josh Heupel's second season
Scouting Georgia: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 9 opponent
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, select Tennessee players preview Georgia
Hendon Hooker's growth as team leader evident in Vols' resurgence
Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 3: Tyler Ivens sets the stage for Vols-Dawgs
Vols look to stay explosive against 'physical' Georgia defense
Notes and quotes: Georgia coach Kirby Smart previews Tennessee
Know the foe: Talking Georgia with UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher
Notes and quotes: Tennessee assistant coaches, players preview Georgia
Tennessee linebackers shift focus to talented Georgia tight end duo
Tennessee in at No. 1 in first College Football Playoff ranking of season
Notebook: Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Georgia coach Kirby Smart explains difficulty in facing Vols' offense
Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 4: Discussing Vols’ No. 1 CFB Playoff ranking
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Georgia
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of Georgia game
Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Georgia
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest at Georgia, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game at Georgia, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.
