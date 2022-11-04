News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Georgia

Tennessee – which is 8-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it takes on SEC powerhouse Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Bulldogs.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Location: Sanford Stadium | Athens, Georgia

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Georgia -8

Over/Under: 65

PREGAME COVERAGE

Tennessee up to No. 2 in new AP Top 25 poll ahead of Georgia showdown

Vols relishing 'journey' in Josh Heupel's second season

Scouting Georgia: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 9 opponent

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, select Tennessee players preview Georgia

Hendon Hooker's growth as team leader evident in Vols' resurgence

Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 3: Tyler Ivens sets the stage for Vols-Dawgs

Vols look to stay explosive against 'physical' Georgia defense

Notes and quotes: Georgia coach Kirby Smart previews Tennessee

Know the foe: Talking Georgia with UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher

Notes and quotes: Tennessee assistant coaches, players preview Georgia

Tennessee linebackers shift focus to talented Georgia tight end duo

Tennessee in at No. 1 in first College Football Playoff ranking of season

Notebook: Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Georgia coach Kirby Smart explains difficulty in facing Vols' offense

Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 4: Discussing Vols’ No. 1 CFB Playoff ranking

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Georgia

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of Georgia game

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Georgia

Staff picks: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest at Georgia, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at Georgia, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

