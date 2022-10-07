Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at LSU
Fresh off a bye week that came after beating Florida, Tennessee – which is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it plays an SEC road game against No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge.
The Vols will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with a win in Death Valley.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Location: Tiger Stadium | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Spread: Tennessee -2.5
Over/Under: 65
PREGAME COVERAGE
Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel, players preview Vols' trip to LSU
Josh Heupel provides injury updates on Vols' Cedric Tillman, Warren Burrell
Tennessee set for test against LSU defense
Vols excited about kickoff time, chance to play in Baton Rouge
Scouting LSU: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 5 opponent
Press conference tidbits: LSU coach Brian Kelly previews matchup with Vols
Press conference tidbits: Joey Halzle, Brian Jean-Mary, players preview LSU
The VolReport.com Podcast: Previewing Tennessee's trip to LSU
Vols exhibit confidence behind 'Heisman quarterback' Hendon Hooker
Notes: Josh Heupel, Brian Kelly speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference
In midst of tough stretch, No. 8 Vols embracing expectations
Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. LSU
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up at LSU
Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of LSU game
Know the foe: Talking LSU with TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin
Containing quarterbacks key for Tennessee, LSU in top 25 showdown
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest at LSU, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game at LSU, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday evening and on Sunday.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @DavisMoseley, @LukeWinstel, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerWombles, @TylerIvens.