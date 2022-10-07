News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-07 19:13:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at LSU

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
Publisher
@TMansfieldMedia
I am the publisher of VolReport.com, the Tennessee site on the Rivals.com network.

Fresh off a bye week that came after beating Florida, Tennessee – which is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it plays an SEC road game against No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Vols will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with a win in Death Valley.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Location: Tiger Stadium | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Over/Under: 65

PREGAME COVERAGE

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel, players preview Vols' trip to LSU

Josh Heupel provides injury updates on Vols' Cedric Tillman, Warren Burrell

Tennessee set for test against LSU defense

Vols excited about kickoff time, chance to play in Baton Rouge

Scouting LSU: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 5 opponent

Press conference tidbits: LSU coach Brian Kelly previews matchup with Vols

Press conference tidbits: Joey Halzle, Brian Jean-Mary, players preview LSU

The VolReport.com Podcast: Previewing Tennessee's trip to LSU

Vols exhibit confidence behind 'Heisman quarterback' Hendon Hooker

Notes: Josh Heupel, Brian Kelly speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference

In midst of tough stretch, No. 8 Vols embracing expectations

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. LSU

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up at LSU

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of LSU game

Know the foe: Talking LSU with TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin

Containing quarterbacks key for Tennessee, LSU in top 25 showdown

Staff picks: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest at LSU, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at LSU, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday evening and on Sunday.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @DavisMoseley, @LukeWinstel, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerWombles, @TylerIvens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}