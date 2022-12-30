News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Clemson

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson on Friday.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson on Friday.
MIAMI – Tennessee – which went 10-2 in the regular season and was ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 of the year – will look to close the 2022 campaign on a high note Friday night as it takes on No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)

When: Friday, December 30, 2022

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -6

Over/Under: 61.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

Looking at the positives, negatives of Clemson's regular season

Tennessee, Clemson riding with second-string quarterbacks in Orange Bowl

Looking at Tennessee football’s past Orange Bowl results, history

Assessing Tennessee's wide receivers room ahead of Orange Bowl

Checkerboard Chatter: Learning more about Clemson with TigerIllustrated.com

Vols hit practice field Saturday for Orange Bowl, Clemson prep

Intriguing matchups, storylines for Tennessee-Clemson Orange Bowl clash

Vols' defense focused on growth, Clemson in Orange Bowl preparation

Expert predictions: Who wins Orange Bowl — Tennessee or Clemson?

Vols' Joe Milton looks to take advantage of 'more reps' in Orange Bowl

Bru McCoy 'very comfortable' in Vols’ offense

Josh Heupel, Vols arrive in Miami for Orange Bowl

Scouting Clemson: Key notes on Tennessee's Orange Bowl opponent

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Clemson

Vols' defense prepared for 'great opportunity' in Orange Bowl

Running back Jabari Small values role as cleanup guy for Vols' offense

Quarterback Joe Milton building confidence in himself, Vols' wide receivers

Ramel Keyton embracing key role in Vols' wide receiver room

Vols' QBs coach Joey Halzle talks offensive coaching plan for Orange Bowl

Checkerboard Chatter: Discussing football’s Wednesday in Miami, hoops’ win

Orange Bowl 'important' to Josh Heupel, Tennessee football program

Vols, Tigers adjusting to new roles ahead of Orange Bowl matchup

Josh Heupel not concerned about Vols' offense without Alex Golesh, opt outs

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Clemson in Orange Bowl

Checkerboard Chatter: Final thoughts ahead of Vols-Tigers Orange Bowl clash

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Clemson, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against Clemson, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, and much more throughout Friday night and on Saturday.

*****

