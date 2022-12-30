Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Clemson
MIAMI – Tennessee – which went 10-2 in the regular season and was ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 of the year – will look to close the 2022 campaign on a high note Friday night as it takes on No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)
When: Friday, December 30, 2022
Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Spread: Clemson -6
Over/Under: 61.5
PREGAME COVERAGE
Looking at the positives, negatives of Clemson's regular season
Tennessee, Clemson riding with second-string quarterbacks in Orange Bowl
Looking at Tennessee football’s past Orange Bowl results, history
Assessing Tennessee's wide receivers room ahead of Orange Bowl
Checkerboard Chatter: Learning more about Clemson with TigerIllustrated.com
Vols hit practice field Saturday for Orange Bowl, Clemson prep
Intriguing matchups, storylines for Tennessee-Clemson Orange Bowl clash
Vols' defense focused on growth, Clemson in Orange Bowl preparation
Expert predictions: Who wins Orange Bowl — Tennessee or Clemson?
Vols' Joe Milton looks to take advantage of 'more reps' in Orange Bowl
Bru McCoy 'very comfortable' in Vols’ offense
Josh Heupel, Vols arrive in Miami for Orange Bowl
Scouting Clemson: Key notes on Tennessee's Orange Bowl opponent
Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Clemson
Vols' defense prepared for 'great opportunity' in Orange Bowl
Running back Jabari Small values role as cleanup guy for Vols' offense
Quarterback Joe Milton building confidence in himself, Vols' wide receivers
Ramel Keyton embracing key role in Vols' wide receiver room
Vols' QBs coach Joey Halzle talks offensive coaching plan for Orange Bowl
Checkerboard Chatter: Discussing football’s Wednesday in Miami, hoops’ win
Orange Bowl 'important' to Josh Heupel, Tennessee football program
Vols, Tigers adjusting to new roles ahead of Orange Bowl matchup
Josh Heupel not concerned about Vols' offense without Alex Golesh, opt outs
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Clemson in Orange Bowl
Checkerboard Chatter: Final thoughts ahead of Vols-Tigers Orange Bowl clash
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest against Clemson, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game against Clemson, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, and much more throughout Friday night and on Saturday.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @JacobPolacheck, @RyanTSylvia.