MIAMI – Tennessee – which went 10-2 in the regular season and was ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 of the year – will look to close the 2022 campaign on a high note Friday night as it takes on No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.