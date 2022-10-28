News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Kentucky

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports)
Tennessee – which is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it hosts longtime SEC rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Wildcats.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) vs. No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Tennessee -12

Over/Under: 61

PREGAME COVERAGE

Scouting Kentucky: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 8 opponent

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel previews Saturday's game vs. Kentucky

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker praises emerging wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Unbeaten Vols prepare for 'next part of this journey' against Kentucky

Notes and quotes: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops previews Tennessee

Notes and quotes: Tennessee assistant coaches, players preview Kentucky

Vols' receivers coach Kelsey Pope reveals turning point for Jalin Hyatt

Vols' vaunted run defense faces challenge in Kentucky

Know the foe: Talking Kentucky with CatsIllustrated.com's Justin Rowland

Despite being sidelined, Cedric Tillman staying involved in Vols' WR room

Notebook: Josh Heupel, Mark Stoops speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference

The VolReport.com Podcast: Previewing Tennessee's rivalry game vs. Kentucky

Contrasting offenses set to clash in Tennessee-Kentucky matchup

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of Kentucky game

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Kentucky

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Kelsey Pope's approach to coaching paying dividends for Vols' receiver room

Staff picks: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Kentucky, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against Kentucky, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

