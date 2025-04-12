How Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre roles changed in 48 hours

Miles Kitselman looked around the Tennessee football practice facility Friday morning.

The saga involving the Vols' starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava had just taken its wildest turn. He was absent from their final spring practices amid reports that he and his camp were negotiating an NIL contract that put his future with the program in limbo.

In 24 hours, Iamaleava would no longer be Tennessee's signal caller. But at this moment, Kitselman, the Vols' veteran tight end and now one of its most important leaders, was gauging how his team was handling the uncertainty.

"They didn't skip a beat," Kitselman said.

Tennessee went out the next day and ended spring practices in the usual way, surrounded by unusual circumstances. In an era where the value of spring games are increasingly being questioned, the Vols' annual Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium became the focus of the college football world on Saturday.

Not much changed in terms of what Tennessee and the limited capacity of 45,000 fans in attendance learned in the little more than an hour that the Vols were on the field, but most attention was given to Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre.

In the span of 48 hours, the two quarterbacks went from afterthought to having the two biggest roles on the team. Merklinger, the redshirt freshman with two appearances to his name and MacIntyre, the former four-star prospect that has been on campus for just four months, are the only two scholarship players at the position.

They're also the only two players at the position. But as it became clearer that Iamaleava was making his exit, Merklinger and MacIntyre didn't panic.

"I don't think (Iamaleava missing practice) changed the way we thought," Merklinger said. "We were going to go to practice on Friday. We practiced. I don't think it changed anything."

MacIntyre finished 12-of-15 for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the spring game, while Merklinger was 6-of-15 for 84 yards and two scores.

Merklinger is the most experienced of the two. He attempted seven passes for 22 yards in his two appearances last season. After Gaston Moore entered the portal, he moved into the No. 2 spot behind Iamaleava.

Now, he's in position to be the starter as spring comes to a close.

"I don't think (my perspective changes)," Merklinger said. "Like I said (earlier in the spring). Approach everyday like you're the starter. Just keep working hard and try to be the best version of yourself."

MacIntyre joined the team in December as they began preparation for the College Football Playoff, and took part in practices. His role was seemingly set, too, playing behind both Merklinger and Iamaleava with the potential for limited game reps at some point.

"It was definitely different adjusting to a college schedule, adjusting to the speed," MacIntyre said. "Every practice, I tried to pick out one thing that I could be intentional and be better at. I feel like I did a good job of that."

"(MacIntyre) played really, really well today," Merklinger said. "He's done a really good job all spring. Anything he can learn, he will learn. He's always in the room watching film."

Tennessee will have to add another quarterback from the transfer portal when the spring window opens on Wednesday. Josh Heupel said as much after the game. There will be a competition for the starting job, too.

That storyline will headline fall camp in August. For now, Iamaleava's departure, the latest twist in the ever-changing landscape of college football, will continue to be offseason fodder for writers and pundits.

Heupel and Tennessee, meanwhile, will try and move on.

"At the end of the day, it's my responsibility, our staff's responsibility to find 105 guys that are going to go give their all for Tennessee day in, day out," Heupel said. "We'll do that."