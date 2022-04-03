No. 1 Tennessee looks to sweep No. 9 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols look to sweep No. 9 Vanderbilt for just the second time of the Tony Vitello era.

Key Plays

T-2nd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0

Evan Russell worked a two-out walk in the top of the second for Tennessee's first baserunner of the game. Jorel Ortega then popped up to right field to end the inning.

B-2nd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0

Dominic Keegan hit an infield single to lead off the bottom half. Tennessee starter Drew Beam then got a ground ball to short to retire Keegan at second for the first out, and then a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

T-3rd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0

Christian Scott walked and Cortland Lawson singled for Tennessee's first hit of the game to start the third inning. After Christian Moore grounded out to first to put runners on second and third, the Vols were unable to take advantage. Luc Lipcius struck out and Jordan Beck grounded out to first to end the threat.

T-4th: Tennessee 1 (+1), Vanderbilt 0

Tennessee centerfielder Drew Gilbert crushed a solo home run in the fourth to get the Vols on the board and give them an early 1-0 lead.

T-5th: Tennessee 1, Vanderbilt 0

Jordan Beck walked with two outs, but Drew Gilbert struck out to end the inning.

T-7th: Tennessee 2 (+1), Vanderbilt 0

After Christian Scott singled to lead off the inning, he stole second base with two outs and then scored on a clutch RBI single from Luc Lipcius to extend Tennessee's lead to 2-0.