Kicker Charles Campbell was named the special teams player of the week while offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. earned offensive lineman of the week honors, the league announced Monday.

Two Tennessee players were named SEC players of the week following the Vols' 33-27 win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Campbell was perfect against Kentucky, connecting on 4-of-4 field goal attempts of 44, 49, 34 and 35 yards that helped the Vols maintain their lead.

The Jackson, Tennessee native and Indiana transfer is 15-of-17 on the season.

“Growing up in the state of Tennessee, wanted play with the Power T on his helmet," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "To have an opportunity for him and his family, to represent their family. To represent the university means a lot to him. For him to perform the way he has up until this point, it’s been a lot of fun for him. But for us, too. He’s submerged himself in the fabric of this football team extremely quickly. He’s a Vol and a great teammate inside of this locker room.”

Campbell Jr. anchored a Tennessee offensive line that helped open the way for a 253-yard rushing performance.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman who transferred from Miami last spring played 55 snaps at left tackle and graded out at 60.9 according to Pro Football Focus.

The No. 19 Vols (6-2) host UConn (1-7) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set noon ET on SEC Network.