The Citrus Bowl is set to take place in less than a week. Now, Tennessee and Iowa are finalizing their rosters ahead of the showdown while dealing with opt-outs, transfers and injuries. Here's where both teams stand at this point.

TENNESSEE

Oct 14, 2023; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Who is projected to not play in the Citrus Bowl for Tennessee Player Position Reason Tyler Baron DL Transfer to Ole Miss Addison Nichols OL Transfer to Arkansas Jack Luttrell DB Transfer to Arizona Tamarion McDonald DB Transfer to Ole Miss Brandon Turnage DB Transfer Warren Burrell DB Georgia Tech Doneiko Slaughter DB Transfer to Arkansas Mo Clipper Jr. OL Transfer Connor Meadows OL Transfer De'Shawn Rucker DB Transfer to USF Jaylen Wright RB Opt-out to NFL Jabari Small RB Opt-out Javontez Spraggins OL Injury Bru McCoy WR Injury Kamal Hadden DB Injury Keenan Pili LB Injury Arion Carter LB Injury

The Vols have a laundry list of transfers that won't be with the team with most coming in the secondary. However, this just gives Tennessee a chance to get young players experience against a weak Iowa offense. Otherwise, the main contributors are Tyler Baron on the defensive line and the running back room. Jaylen Wright has announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft and Jabari Small won't play in the game either as he weighs his options. This should give Dylan Sampson and Cameron Seldon room to showcase their talents. Injuries will also play a factor with Bru McCoy, Javontez Spraggins, Kamal Hadden, Keenan Pili and Arion Carter suffering season-ending blows and Dont'e Thornton questionable.

IOWA

Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Diante Vines (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Who is projected to not play in the Citrus Bowl for Iowa Player Position Reason Spencer Petras QB Transfer to Utah State Diante Vines WR Transfer Anterio Thompson DL Transfer Joe Labas QB Transfer Jackson Flier DL Transfer Brenden Deasfernandes DB Transfer Cade McNamara QB Injury Erick All TE Injury Luke Lachey TE Injury Cooper DeJean DB Injury