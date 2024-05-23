Tennessee football hosting 4-star, 2025 No. 4 WR Jaime Ffrench this weekend
One of the top offensive recruits in the country will be in Knoxville visiting Tennessee football this weekend.
Jaime Ffrench Jr., a four-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, announced on his Twitter/X that he would make an unofficial visit this weekend.
He is the No. 22 ranked player in the country, No. 4 at his position and No. 4 in the state of Florida. He is a strong candidate to receiver a bump up to a five-star prospect by the time his recruitment comes to an end.
Ffrench initially committed to Vols' rival Alabama in July of 2023 before backing off the pledge following the retirement of Nick Saban. He reopened his recruitment and has been weighing his options ever since.
The Vols jumped on the prospect back in September of 2022 as they quickly identified him as a target in the 2025 class. They've been after him since bringing him in for visits.
Along with the trip to Knoxville he plans for this weekend, he will also be taking an official visit to see Tennessee on June 18. Shortly after that, he will travel to Jacksonville to compete in a Rivals Camp.
Similar to David Sanders Jr. who will also be in town this weekend, Ffrench has been the target of peer recruitment. Tennessee's four-star quarterback commit George MacIntyre has been after him and even named dropped him as a target in April when speaking to VolReport.
"We definitely need all the in-state guys," MacIntyre said. "There's a lot of names that are in there. I'd say two of the biggest national guys is David Sanders for sure, Jaime Ffrench is another one. Those are big time guys that we really need."
Other official visits Ffrench has scheduled following his decommittment from Alabama are to LSU and Texas. He hasn't released an updated top schools list since then but has attracted the attention from nearly every top school in the country.
The Vols were not in his initial top choices when he originally committed but have been hot after him and are considered to be on the list of favorites this time around.
