One of the top offensive recruits in the country will be in Knoxville visiting Tennessee football this weekend. Jaime Ffrench Jr., a four-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, announced on his Twitter/X that he would make an unofficial visit this weekend. He is the No. 22 ranked player in the country, No. 4 at his position and No. 4 in the state of Florida. He is a strong candidate to receiver a bump up to a five-star prospect by the time his recruitment comes to an end. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Ffrench initially committed to Vols' rival Alabama in July of 2023 before backing off the pledge following the retirement of Nick Saban. He reopened his recruitment and has been weighing his options ever since. The Vols jumped on the prospect back in September of 2022 as they quickly identified him as a target in the 2025 class. They've been after him since bringing him in for visits. Along with the trip to Knoxville he plans for this weekend, he will also be taking an official visit to see Tennessee on June 18. Shortly after that, he will travel to Jacksonville to compete in a Rivals Camp. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 5-star OL David Sanders Jr. taking another visit to Tennessee football

