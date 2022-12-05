Tennessee capped its 2022 regular season on November 26 with a dominant 56-0 win over Vanderbilt. Now sitting at 10-2 on the year and ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25, the Vols are gearing up for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While Josh Heupel's club will be preparing for the postseason over the next few weeks, a number of Tennessee players will be entering their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal – and the Vols will also be exploring the portal for some potential additions to their roster. As college football transfer season heats up, bookmark this story and keep checking back as VolReport tracks Tennessee's departures and additions.

DEPARTURES

JUSTIN WILLIAMS-THOMAS | RUNNING BACK | FRESHMAN A former four-star recruit out of the 2022 class, freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Playing in three games for Tennessee this season, Williams-Thomas tallied 11 carries for 37 yards. He has four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

LEN'NETH WHITEHEAD | RUNNING BACK | REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE Another Tennessee running back – redshirt sophomore Len'Neth Whitehead – has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. A former three-star prospect out of the 2020 class, Whitehead was sidelined for the 2022 season with an injury. During the 2021 campaign, Whitehead recorded 32 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

MILES CAMPBELL | TIGHT END | REDSHIRT FRESHMAN Miles Campbell – a former three-star recruit out of the 2021 class – played in five games over two seasons at Tennessee, primarily on special teams. Campbell will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. MORE: Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell announces plans to enter transfer portal

JIMMY CALLOWAY | WIDE RECEIVER | REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE A former four-star wide receiver out of the 2020 class, Jimmy Calloway was the second Tennessee player to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Calloway spent three seasons with the Vols – playing in 20 games and tallying nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He made just two catches for 20 yards in 2022. MORE: Tennessee wideout Jimmy Calloway enters NCAA Transfer Portal

