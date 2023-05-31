The Tennessee freshman forward, who entered the draft last month, has decided to go through with the process according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Wednesday—the same day as the draft deadline.

Julian Phillips will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Phillips had other options available. He entered the transfer portal on May 11 while maintaining the option to return to Tennessee.

In his one season with the Vols, the 6-foot-8 Phillips appeared in 32 games while making 25 starts. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 24.1 minutes per game.

Phillips turned in double scoring figures in 13 games.

Tennessee senior wing Josiah-Jordan James withdrew his name and announced that he would return for a fifth season earlier Wednesday.

Inside, Tennessee is set to return Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo while adding Chris Ledlum from the transfer portal.