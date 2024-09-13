Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee faced its first test and passed with flying colors a week ago. Now the No. 7 Vols, fresh off of a 51-10 romp of NC State in Charlotte in their last outing, turn their attention to Kent State in what will serve as their final tuneup before SEC play opens at No. 15 Oklahoma next week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee (2-0) has looked the part in its first two games behind a suffocating defense that has given teams very few opportunities to score while its offense has impressed under the leadership of quarterback Nico Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson, among other players. The Vols will look to do more of the seem in their first ever meeting with a struggling Golden Flashes (0-2) team at Neyland Stadium late Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 7 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Kent State (0-2) When: Saturday, Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter) Series: First meeting Line: Tennessee, -49.5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee has won 12-straight non-conference games are 15-2 overall under Josh Heupel since 2021. The Vols have outscored those teams, 823-246 and haven't lost a non-conference game in consecutive seasons. -- Tennessee has scored more than 50 points in each of its first two games of the 2024 season. It is the first time since 1914 that a Vols' team has put up 50-plus points in the first two weeks. Tennessee currently ranks second nationally in scoring offense and fifth in total offense. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Kent State -- Tennessee's defense has hasn't allowed a touchdown in three-straight games and are limiting opposing offenses to just 2.28 yard per rush, 3.2 yards per play and 181.0 yards per game. The Vols biggest improvement has come on third down where teams have converted just 14.6% of attempts. -- Tennessee has played nine first-time starters in the first two games with three on offense and four on defense, including offensive lineman Lance Heard, tight end Miles Kitselman, defensive backs Christian Harrison, Jermod McCoy and Jalen McMurray.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE

Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 38-of-51 passing, 525 Yds, 5 TDs, 2 INT, 79.0 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 32 Car, 256 Yds, 5 TDs, 8.0 Avg Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR Stats: 3 Rec, 105 Yds, 2 TDs, 35.0 Avg Tyre West, DL Stats: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 FF MORE FROM VOLREPORT: I simulated Tennessee vs. Kent State on College Football 25 KENT STATE Devin Kargman, QB Stats: 36-of-66 passing, 374 Yds, 3 TDs, 2 INT, 19.5 QBR Luke Floriea, WR Stats: 12 Rec, 196 Yds, 2 TDs, 16.3 Avg Mason Woods, LB Stats: 14 tackles, 0.5 TFL

BY THE NUMBERS

16: The number of consecutive games that Tennessee starting center Cooper Mays hasn't allowed a sack. The Vols' starting offensive line has yet to give up a sack this season. 25: The number of games that Tennessee has produced 200 or more rushing yards under Josh Heupel. The Vols are 23-2 in those games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How 'carnage' became rallying cry for Tennessee defense 17: The number of quarters that Tennessee's defense hasn't given up a touchdown against non-conference teams, including 12-straight quarters. 47.3: The average margin of victory in Tennessee's last three games dating back to the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

STORYLINES