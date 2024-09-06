Tennessee's opener couldn't have been scripted any better. NC State was sluggish in its debut. The two teams will face their first test against each other on Saturday night in Charlotte.
Behind a record-breaking performance from Nico Iamaleava and an offensive showcase, the No. 14 Vols (1-0) looked the part against Chattanooga, while No. 24 NC State (1-0) unexpectedly struggled early vs. Western Carolina at home, but pulled away in the fourth quarter with some big plays from transfer quarterback Grayson McCall and do-it-all wide receiver Kevin Concepcion.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
More will likely be gleaned from both teams on a primetime stage at Bank of America Stadium. Tennessee is the favorite by more than one score--a line that has moved up in the days before kickoff.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ABC (Rece Davis, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1
Line: Tennessee, -7.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 87.9%
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is returning to Charlotte for the first time since 2018. The Vols opened that season against No. 17 West Virginia. Tennessee and NC State are playing for just the fourth time ever and second time since the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta in 2012. The Vols won, 35-21. The upcoming meeting is the first with both teams ranked.
-- Tennessee posted 718 yards of total offense in its 69-3 win over Chattanooga last week, just four yards shy of a school record set in 2022. It was second-most points scored by the Vols in a game in the modern (1937-present) while the 69 points were the most scored under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as the Vols take on NC State
-- Tennessee moved up in both major polls this week. The Vols jumped one spot to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed two spots to No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. NC State remained at No. 24 where it opened up in the preseason AP poll, but dropped one spot to No. 23 in the Coaches poll.
-- Tennessee and NC State feature two experienced offensive lines. The Vols' veteran-laden front has combined for 284 games played, which ranks third nationally. The Wolfpack line has accounted for 229 games, good for eighth overall.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 22-of-28 passing, 314 Yds, 3 TDs, 81.6 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 12 Car 124 Yds, 3 TD, 10. 3 Avg
Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR
Stats: 3 Rec, 105 Yds, 2 TD, 35.0 Avg
Tyre West, DL
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. NC State
NC STATE
Grayson McCall, QB
Stats: 26-of-40 passing, 318 Yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 48.9 QBR
Kevin Concepcion, WR
Stats: 9 Rec, 121 Yds, 3 TDs, 13.4 Avg
Justin Joly, TE
Stats: 5 Rec, 75 Yds, 15.0 Avg
Jordan Waters, RB
Stats: 20 Car, 124 Yds, 2 TDs, 6.2 Avg
BY THE NUMBERS
24: The number of games that Tennessee's run game has produced 200 or more rushing yards. The Vols are 22-2 in those games since 2021 and have won 16 straight.
8: The number of consecutive quarters that the Tennessee defense has not allowed a touchdown, dating back to the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: I simulated Tennessee football vs. NC State on College Football 25
14: The number of games Tennessee has won against non-conference teams under Josh Heupel, including a 12-1 mark in regular season meetings.
91: The number of touchdown passes that Grayson McCall has thrown in his six-year career at Coastal Carolina and now NC State. He has thrown just 15 interceptions in that span.
STORYLINES
Iamaleava on biggest stage yet: Nico Iamaleava has played in just five career games, but remains one of the most touted quarterbacks in college football. His stock continued to rise after week 1, but could skyrocket with another prolific outing in primetime against NC State.
West looks to build off strong start: Tennessee's defense didn't need to do much against Chattanooga, but edge rusher Tyre West proved to be the headliner with one sack and a forced fumble. He could be the next Vols' defensive lineman to make a big leap and a similar performance against NC State could go a long way in getting there.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: NC State details plan to stop Tennessee, challenges of Vols' offense
Secondary faces first test: Tennessee entered the season with question marks in the secondary and week 1 didn't answer all of them. Facing an NC State offense that put up 300-plus passing yards a week ago could. After missing the opener, Rickey Gibson III is expected to be back at corner while a number of newcomers now have valuable game experience.
Fast start could be key: Tennessee struggled to get off to fast starts last season, but returned to form against Chattanooga with three first quarter touchdowns. All but one of the Vols' scoring drives last week lasted less than four minutes and given the slow start NC State had in its opener, a similar performance could put it in a hole it won't be able to dig out of.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.