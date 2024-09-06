Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee's opener couldn't have been scripted any better. NC State was sluggish in its debut. The two teams will face their first test against each other on Saturday night in Charlotte. Behind a record-breaking performance from Nico Iamaleava and an offensive showcase, the No. 14 Vols (1-0) looked the part against Chattanooga, while No. 24 NC State (1-0) unexpectedly struggled early vs. Western Carolina at home, but pulled away in the fourth quarter with some big plays from transfer quarterback Grayson McCall and do-it-all wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM More will likely be gleaned from both teams on a primetime stage at Bank of America Stadium. Tennessee is the favorite by more than one score--a line that has moved up in the days before kickoff. Here is a closer look at the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State When: Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ABC (Rece Davis, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter) Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1 Line: Tennessee, -7.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 87.9%

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee is returning to Charlotte for the first time since 2018. The Vols opened that season against No. 17 West Virginia. Tennessee and NC State are playing for just the fourth time ever and second time since the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta in 2012. The Vols won, 35-21. The upcoming meeting is the first with both teams ranked. -- Tennessee posted 718 yards of total offense in its 69-3 win over Chattanooga last week, just four yards shy of a school record set in 2022. It was second-most points scored by the Vols in a game in the modern (1937-present) while the 69 points were the most scored under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three numbers to know as the Vols take on NC State -- Tennessee moved up in both major polls this week. The Vols jumped one spot to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed two spots to No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. NC State remained at No. 24 where it opened up in the preseason AP poll, but dropped one spot to No. 23 in the Coaches poll. -- Tennessee and NC State feature two experienced offensive lines. The Vols' veteran-laden front has combined for 284 games played, which ranks third nationally. The Wolfpack line has accounted for 229 games, good for eighth overall.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 22-of-28 passing, 314 Yds, 3 TDs, 81.6 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 12 Car 124 Yds, 3 TD, 10. 3 Avg Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR Stats: 3 Rec, 105 Yds, 2 TD, 35.0 Avg Tyre West, DL Stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. NC State NC STATE Grayson McCall, QB Stats: 26-of-40 passing, 318 Yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 48.9 QBR Kevin Concepcion, WR Stats: 9 Rec, 121 Yds, 3 TDs, 13.4 Avg Justin Joly, TE Stats: 5 Rec, 75 Yds, 15.0 Avg Jordan Waters, RB Stats: 20 Car, 124 Yds, 2 TDs, 6.2 Avg

BY THE NUMBERS

24: The number of games that Tennessee's run game has produced 200 or more rushing yards. The Vols are 22-2 in those games since 2021 and have won 16 straight. 8: The number of consecutive quarters that the Tennessee defense has not allowed a touchdown, dating back to the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: I simulated Tennessee football vs. NC State on College Football 25 14: The number of games Tennessee has won against non-conference teams under Josh Heupel, including a 12-1 mark in regular season meetings. 91: The number of touchdown passes that Grayson McCall has thrown in his six-year career at Coastal Carolina and now NC State. He has thrown just 15 interceptions in that span.

STORYLINES