Off of two-straight losses by 28-plus points, Tennessee is looking to end its regular season on a high note. The No. 21 Vols (7-4, 3-4 SEC) host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday with an opportunity to win eight games for consecutive seasons and likely lock up a Florida bowl game next month. Tennessee has struggled on both sides of the ball in each of its last two outings. Offensively, the Vols have combined for just 24 points and hasn't been able to lean on it's typically reliable run game. The defense has been just as ineffective, allowing an average of nearly 300 passing yards vs. Missouri and Georgia. Vanderbilt, meanwhile has had a forgettable season. The Commodores were idle last week but have lost nine games in a row since starting the season 2-0 and have yet to win in conference play. Here is a closer look at the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at No. 21 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4) When: Saturday, Nov. 25 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Derek Mason, analyst; Taylor Davis, reporter) Line: Tennessee -27 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 94.9% Series: Tennessee leads, 79-32-5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee's home streak ended at 14 games last week in the Vols' 38-10 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Still, Tennessee is 17-4 in its last 21 games at Neyland Stadium dating back to 2021. Vanderbilt is 1-11 in SEC road games under head coach Clark Lea. -- A Tennessee win on Saturday would lock up a solo third place finished in the SEC East. It will also mark the Vols' last game in the eastern division with the league eliminating divisions upon the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. -- Tennessee can finish at .500 in conference play for the third-straight season on Saturday, something the Vols haven't done since a commanding streak between 1989-2004. -- Two-straight losses has dropped Tennessee the rankings, though the Vols remain in all three major polls. Tennessee fell to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 this week and No. 25 in the Associated Press poll. The Vols have been ranked in the last nine CFP rankings since October 2022 and 28-straight weeks in the AP.



KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 207-of-321 passing, 2,430 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.1 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 126 carries, 938 yards, 4 TDs, 7.4 AVG Jacob Warren, TE Stats: 12 receptions, 100 yards, 3 TDs, 8.3 AVG Tyler Baron, DE Stats: 27 tackles, 95. TFLs, 5 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about upcoming clash with Vols VANDERBILT: Ken Seals, QB Stats: 98-of-170 passing, 1,122 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 38.1 QBR AJ Swann, QB Stats: 93-of-173 passing, 1,290 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 34.1 QBR Will Sheppard, WR Stats: 45 receptions, 640 yards, 8 TDs, 14.2 AVG Langston Patterson, LB Stats: 66 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT

BY THE NUMBERS

205.5: The average number of rushing yards Tennessee's defense has allowed in its last two games. The Vols previously led the SEC in stopping the run but currently rank fourth. 86: The number of tackles for loss by Tennessee through 11 games. The Vols have recorded at least 4.0 TFL in 23-straight games dating to the 2022 season. 34: The number of sacks by Tennessee this season, which ranks second in the SEC and eighth nationally. The Vols have averaged at least one sack per game in its last 15 games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Which Tennessee seniors are out of eligibility and which can return 22: The number of games that the Tennessee offense has produced at least 200 rushing yards, including seven of 11 games this season. 176.0: The average number of rushing yards that the Vanderbilt defense has allowed per game this season. The Commodores allow an average of 192.2 yards vs. SEC teams.

STORYLINES