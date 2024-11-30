The Gameday Newsstand: Headlines, stories ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee-Vanderbilt game has never meant more, at least for the one team.

The No. 8 Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) meet the Commodores (6-5, 3-4) in their annual regular season finale at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday one win away from a College Football Playoff berth.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee is back in the playoff picture by way of a chaotic week in college football that saw a couple of two-loss teams previously ranked ahead of it fall in Ole Miss and Alabama, clearing a path for the Vols to get in if it can beat Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, heading to a bowl game, can play the role of spoiler after knocking off previously No. 1 Alabama earlier this season and nearly doing it again vs. Texas last month.

Tennessee, a 10.5-point road favorite, is hoping to not be a part of the kind of Saturday that put it in this position.

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you all of the stories from VolReport leading up to kickoff, all in one place.