The Gameday Newsstand: Headlines, stories ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee-Vanderbilt game has never meant more, at least for the one team.
The No. 8 Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) meet the Commodores (6-5, 3-4) in their annual regular season finale at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday one win away from a College Football Playoff berth.
Tennessee is back in the playoff picture by way of a chaotic week in college football that saw a couple of two-loss teams previously ranked ahead of it fall in Ole Miss and Alabama, clearing a path for the Vols to get in if it can beat Vanderbilt.
The Commodores, heading to a bowl game, can play the role of spoiler after knocking off previously No. 1 Alabama earlier this season and nearly doing it again vs. Texas last month.
Tennessee, a 10.5-point road favorite, is hoping to not be a part of the kind of Saturday that put it in this position.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 8 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Noon ET
Where: FirstBank Stadium | Nashville
TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analyst; Taylor McGregor, reporter)
Series: 118th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 80-32-5)
Line: Tennessee, -10.5
