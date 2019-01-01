The first year of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure as the head coach at Tennessee included a pair of big wins over ranked teams, a couple late recruiting coups in December and some blowout losses in-between. Rewind the Tennessee's 2018 football calendar with the VolQuest.com Year in Review.

JANUARY Jan. 3 — Nickel-back Raashan Gaulden declares for the NFL Draft. Jan. 5 — Linebacker J.J. Peterson commits to Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia at the All-American Bowl. Jan. 7 — Defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie declares for the NFL Draft. Jan. 9 — Head coach Jeremy Pruitt officially introduces most of his staff, including retaining tailbacks Robert Gillespie — the lone holdover from Butch Jones’ staff. Tennessee is still without a wideouts coach at this time.

Jan. 13 — Pruitt hires Memphis wideouts coach David Johnson. FEBRUARY Feb. 6 — Tennessee caps off a busy signing day by fending off Alabama for JJ Peterson and inking John Mincey, Kurott Garland, Trevon Flowers, Cedric Tillman and Emmitt Gooden. Louisiana corner Brandon Davis also signed with the Vols. Brainerd (Tenn.) defensive back Joseph Norwood committed as a blue shirt but he never actually made it to campus. Pruitt’s inaugural class ranked 20th nationally.

Feb. 7 — 2019 in-state 4-star offensive lineman Jackson Lampley commits to Tennessee. Lampley announces he's a Vol Feb. 9 — Tennessee releases the contract info for the football staff, marking an all-time high investment in the program. Not counting Pruitt, Tennessee’s staff combined to make nearly $6.5 million in 2018. The Vols also handed out five 3-year deals. Vol football investment at an all time high Feb. 13 — Robert Gillespie is fired as the RB coach and Alabama quality control analyst Chris Weinke is named the replacement a day later. Feb. 20 — Trey Smith is ruled out for spring practice due to blood clots in the sophomore’s lungs.



MARCH March 1 — Stanford grad transfer quarterback Keller Chryst commits to Tennessee. March 11 — Michigan State grad transfer tailback Madre London commits to Tennessee.

March 20 — Vols open spring practice. March 22 — Tennessee announces a $2.5 million settlement with former athletics director John Currie. In the release, the university also made public a slew of documents, emails and text messages outlining the bungled coaching search last November. Closing the Currie Era Part 1 Closing the Currie Era Part 2 March 25 — JUCO cornerback Kenneth George, a 2018 prospect, commits to Tennessee. March 29 — Georgia 2019 tight end Jackson Lowe commits to Tennessee over Clemson and Auburn. APRIL April 4 — Alabama defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox commits to the Vols. The next day, former Tennessee pledge Darel Middelton, a JUCO defensive lineman, re-commits to the Vols.

April 9 — Athletics director Phillip Fulmer officially inks a new contract worth $1 million annually.

April 21 — Tennessee hosts a traditional Orange & White Game, splitting up the roster into two teams. While Jarrett Guarantano had a nice showing, Pruitt was very critical of his team postgame — saying that some players quit. He also challenged the fans for better support.

April 27 — 2020 North Carolina wideout Antonio Barber commits to Tennessee.

April 28 — Tennessee has three players selected in the NFL Draft, with Gaulden going in the third round to the Carolina Panthers. McKenzie (5th round, Kansas City) and John Kelly (6th round, LA Rams) were also drafted. Later, eight former Vols sign free agent deals.

April 30 — Then 5-star tackle Wanya Morris commits to Tennessee over Auburn.

Morris breaks down his decision MAY May 10 — Peach State tight end Sean Brown commits to Tennessee.

May 16 — Georgia wideout Ramel Keyton, a 4-star from Marietta (Ga.) High, picks Tennessee over Auburn.

May 18 — JUCO middle linebacker Lakia Henry commits to Tennessee.

May 24 — Linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. announces his intentions to transfer, only to reconsider and change his mind in the days to follow.

May 30 — 2018 prospect Bryce Thompson enrolls at Tennessee. The one-time South Carolina commit was originally headed to Marshall. The 4-star ended up turning in an All-Freshman season for the Vols.

Thompson enrolled, is a Vol

JUNE June 7 — North Carolina athlete Anthony Harris commits to Tennessee. The 4-star is one of only three commits to does not sign with the Vols in December. June 10 — Peach State athlete Aaron Beasley commits to Tennessee. June 14 — After a public battle with Alabama, Tide grad transfer center Brandon Kennedy enrolls at Tennessee. June 20 — Legendary Vols announcer John Ward passes away. Greatness only way to describe Ward June 23 — Mississippi outside linebacker Jalil Clemons commits to Tennessee. The 3-star flips to Memphis just before signing day in December.

June 26 — Sunshine State quarterback Brian Maurer, an Elite 11 finalist, commits to Tennessee over UCF and Ohio State.

JULY July 7 — IMG and former King’s Academy offensive lineman Chris Akporgohene commits to Tennessee over Oregon.

Akporgohene a Vol July 15 — Coming off an impressive camp performance, Pearl Cohn (Tenn.) defensive tackle Elijah Simmons commits to the Vols. July 21 — Pruitt impresses at his first SEC Media Days appearance. July 22 — 2018 in-state signee Brant Lawless requests his release from Tennessee and does not report to school. July 23 — Sophomore end Ryan Thaxton is dismissed following charges on an alleged domestic assault. July 24 — Like Simmons, Georgia defensive lineman Roman Harrison earns a Tennessee offer following a dominant camp performance. The Bainbridge (Ga.) product commits to the Vols.

July 25 — Peach State cornerback Warren Burrell commits to Tennessee over Florida and NC State.

July 28 — North Carolina cornerback Tyus Fields commits to Tennessee.

AUGUST Aug. 2 — JUCO defensive lineman Savion Williams commits to Tennessee.

Aug. 3 — The Vols open fall camp. Aug. 16 — Hillgrove (Ga.) safety Jaylen McCollough commits to Tennessee over South Carolina and Alabama. Aug. 22 — Memphis offensive guard Melvin McBride commits to Tennessee over Arkansas. Aug. 31 — A day before Tennessee’s opener, heralded signee JJ Peterson is finally cleared by the NCAA and enrolls with the Vols.

SEPTEMBER Sept. 1 — After a competitive first half, Tennessee is thrashed by West Virginia, losing 40-14.

Sept. 4 — Reserve tailback Trey Coleman leaves the program and transfers to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Sept. 5 — Starting center Brandon Kennedy suffered a torn ACL in practice, requiring season-ending surgery.

Sept. 8 — Pruitt picks up his first win at Tennessee, as the Vols blowout ETSU in the 2018 home opener.

Sept. 15 — Tennessee beats UTEP 24-0 as Ty Chandler spearheads an inconsistent offensive effort with a 81-yard touchdown run. Sept. 22 — The Vols go full Yosemite Sam at home against the Florida Gators, coughing up the football six times, including twice in the first five minutes. Guarantano is also knocked out of the game in the 47-21 loss. Meanwhile, Quart’e Sapp is seen leaving the field mid-game, causing Pruitt and Sapp to address the situation in the days to follow.

Sept. 29 — Tennessee shows real fight at No. 2 Georgia before falling 38-12. Pruitt gets emotional postgame praising his team’s “fight.” OCTOBER Oct. 13 — Coming out of the bye week, Tennessee stuns No. 21 Auburn at home, as the offense was incredible on third down and the defense forced a pair of timely turnovers. The Vols notched the 30-24 win with tackle commit Wanya Morris in attendance as an Auburn guest. The win did come with a bit of a cost, though, as senior defensive end Jonathan Kongbo tore his ACL in the victory.

Oct. 20 — Tennessee loses its 12th-straight to Alabama, as the No. 1 Tide roll up 58 points in the win at Neyland Stadium. Keller Chryst replaces Guarantano, who was injured in the first half, and leads three touchdown drives, reigniting the preseason quarterback debate. Oct. 25 — After starting the first eight games of the season, left tackle Trey Smith is shut down following the return of blood clots in his lungs. Oct. 27 — Tennessee squanders a chance to upset South Carolina on the road, blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. The Gamecocks escaped with a 27-24 squeaker.

