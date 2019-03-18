Tennessee is a third of its way through spring practice. When the Vols return from their 10-day spring sabbatical, they’ll have 10 practices remaining including the Orange & White Game on April 13. “In five practices, we’ve made lots of improvement in different areas,” Jeremy Pruitt said. “But we’re nowhere close to where we need to be.” That's spring football in a nutshell, really. So what have we learned so far this spring in Year 2 under Jeremy Pruitt? Here’s a detailed look.

NO QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY THIS YEAR

For the first time in three years, Tennessee knows exactly who its quarterback will be in Game 1 this fall. While we still don’t know how good Jarrett Guarantano is or can be, it’s clear that Tennessee feels quite comfortable handing him the keys for 2019. Guarantano has had an encouraging start this spring. Pruitt refused to praise his quarterback last year, but the head coach appears bullish about Guarantano’s development this offseason. As expected during the open periods of practice, the fourth-year quarterback has looked far superior to JT Shrout or Brian Maurer, two guys who have never taken a college snap. Guarantano has been accuarte, assertive and focused. Notably, Guarantano clearly has an affinity for Jim Chaney’s offense. A fourth system in four years hasn’t been an issue. During his media session earlier in the spring, Guarantano laughed about his seven fire-emoji tweet, saying he loves the freedom and “answers” in Chaney’s system.

RETAINING FITZ WAS THE MASTERSTROKE OF THE OFFSEASON

Pruitt made several changes on his Year 2 staff — three new hires in all — but finding a way to keep strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald at Tennessee when Maryland, his alma mater, came calling in early February might be the move that determines Pruitt’s ultimate success on Rocky Top. This program couldn’t afford a fifth S&C coach in five years. The Vols desperately needed continuity in the weight room and it’s appeared to pay off. Yes, S&C happy talk happens everywhere every offseason, but the difference between 2018 Tennessee and 2019 Tennessee is visible. Undersized offensive lineman like Nathan Niehaus (+17 pounds), Jahmir Johnson (+20 pounds), Marcus Tatum (+15 pounds) all gained good weight. Second-year players John Mincey, Kurott Garland and Dominick Wood-Anderson all got much stronger. Will Ignont looks better. Shanon Reid as added real mass to his frame. As Ryan Johnson, who added 10 pounds, said, “We’re bigger, stronger and faster.” They’re still not nearly where they need to be as a team, but for the first offseason in a while, the Vols didn’t take a step back, either.

CHANEY PROVING TO BE RIGHT OC HIRE

Chaney hasn’t called a single play yet in his return to Tennessee, but if practice, as well as player and Pruitt comments, are any indication then the Vols “settled” on the right guy as their offensive coordinator. Pruitt went through a long and public search to find Tyson Helton’s replacement, landing on Chaney after things didn't work out with Huge Freeze, Mike Yurcich or Kendal Briles. Sometimes you just get lucky. Already, Chaney has emerged as the most popular person at Tennessee this spring. After the first padded practice, Pruitt lavished praise on an offense that ranked No. 122 a year ago, saying, “they kicked the defense’s tail today about as bad as I’ve seen in a full-padded practice.”

From Pruitt and Guarantano, to Ty Chandler, Marcus Tatum and Marquez Callaway, there’s a renewed confidence about a unit that has been bad for two years. Chaney’s voice carries weight, and that’s been a big deal for an offense that needed real direction and spirit.

DEFENSE IS A WORK IN PROGRESS

After castigating the unit following Day 3, Pruitt, even if a bit bitingly, believed his defense responded with the appropriate “strain” the last two practices before spring break. “Well, there was no where to go but up,” he quipped. “But it’s improved over the last couple of days. … It’s been a little more competitive.” Tennessee is working in a lot of new faces this spring, especially along the defensively line where it graduated four contributors. Pruitt is clearly concerned with Tracy Rocker’s unit, spending ample time going over fundamentals with group during the last two practices. Emmit Gooden, a reserve a year ago, is currently the only known quantity of the unit. Former Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon looks like a million bucks, but his status for the fall remains unclear (more on that in a moment). Pruitt and Rocker hope that guys like Kingston Harris, Latrell Bumphus and Mincey can all become legit rotational bodies and they need JUCO transfers Savion Williams and Darel Middleton to be ready to play on Day 1. The situation at linebacker is a little less muddled, but depth remains a concern. JJ Peterson hasn’t participated in contact work yet and Darrin Kirkland Jr. hasn’t been out there at all. Due to the lack of impact pass rushers working with Chris Rumph’s unit, both freshman Quavaris Crouch and Daniel Bituli have spent time with the outside ‘backers. The secondary easily has the fewest questions right now, as both Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor have been sharp early and freshman safety/nickel Jaylen McCollough looks like a newcomer who is pushing for early playing time.

THE WAITING GAME CONTINUES

Among all the newcomers this spring, transfers Deangelo Gibbs and Solomon have looked as good as anyone. Pruitt noted that Solomon, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman capable of playing tackle or end in Tennessee’s multiple scheme, has “improved everyday.” During open periods, Solomon has consistently worked with the 1s. Tennessee’s need for Solomon to be eligible in 2019 is obvious, but will he be? What about Gibbs, who has transitioned smoothly from a defensive back to a wideout with the Vols? When asked for the latest update on either player’s petition to the NCAA, Pruitt outright ignored the question Friday. The Vols have appealed for both to be eligible in the fall, but after the NCAA green-lit a slew of transfer quickly earlier this offseason, it has slowed its process considerably in the last few months. So the waiting game continues for the Vols.

SOME FINAL RAPID REACTIONS