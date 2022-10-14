News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Alabama

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
Fresh off a dominant SEC road win at LSU, Tennessee – which is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it plays another monumental league game against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

The Vols will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a win on Rocky Top.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Alabama -7

Over/Under: 66

PREGAME COVERAGE

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel, players preview showdown vs. Alabama

Press conference tidbits: Alabama coach Nick Saban previews Tennessee

Josh Heupel updates status of three key players in Monday press conference

Hendon Hooker pays homage to former Vols quarterback Condredge Holloway

Tennessee looking to maintain consistency in preparation for Alabama

Scouting Alabama: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 6 opponent

Press conference notes: Jerry Mack, Rodney Garner, players preview Alabama

Emphasis on 'fundamentals' key for Vols' defensive line moving forward

Patience paying off for Vols' rushing attack through five games

News and notes: Josh Heupel, Nick Saban speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Josh Heupel touches on importance of Tennessee-Alabama rivalry

Know the foe: Talking Alabama with TideIllustrated.com's Tony Tsoukalas

Amid uncertainty, Tennessee preparing for both Alabama quarterbacks

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Alabama

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Alabama

Staff picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama

Series snapshot: Third Saturday in October

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Alabama, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against Alabama, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday evening and on Sunday.

*****

