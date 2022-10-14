Fresh off a dominant SEC road win at LSU, Tennessee – which is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it plays another monumental league game against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

The Vols will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a win on Rocky Top.