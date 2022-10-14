Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Alabama
Fresh off a dominant SEC road win at LSU, Tennessee – which is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it plays another monumental league game against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
The Vols will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a win on Rocky Top.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Spread: Alabama -7
Over/Under: 66
PREGAME COVERAGE
Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel, players preview showdown vs. Alabama
Press conference tidbits: Alabama coach Nick Saban previews Tennessee
Josh Heupel updates status of three key players in Monday press conference
Hendon Hooker pays homage to former Vols quarterback Condredge Holloway
Tennessee looking to maintain consistency in preparation for Alabama
Scouting Alabama: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 6 opponent
Press conference notes: Jerry Mack, Rodney Garner, players preview Alabama
Emphasis on 'fundamentals' key for Vols' defensive line moving forward
Patience paying off for Vols' rushing attack through five games
News and notes: Josh Heupel, Nick Saban speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Josh Heupel touches on importance of Tennessee-Alabama rivalry
Know the foe: Talking Alabama with TideIllustrated.com's Tony Tsoukalas
Amid uncertainty, Tennessee preparing for both Alabama quarterbacks
Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Alabama
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Alabama
Staff picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Alabama
GAME COVERAGE
POSTGAME COVERAGE
