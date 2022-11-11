News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-11 15:35:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Missouri

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. Missouri on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. Missouri on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports)
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
Publisher
@TMansfieldMedia
I am the publisher of VolReport.com, the Tennessee site on the Rivals.com network.

Tennessee – which is 8-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to bounce back Saturday as it takes on Missouri on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Tennessee -20.5

Over/Under: 57.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

Scouting Missouri: Key notes on Tennessee's November 12 opponent

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, select players preview matchup with Missouri

With postseason goals still intact, Vols shift focus to Missouri

Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 6: Tyler Ivens recaps Vols' loss to Georgia

Notes and quotes: Tim Banks, Alex Golesh, Vols players preview Missouri

Know the foe: Talking Missouri with PowerMizzou.com's Gabe DeArmond

Notes and quotes: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz previews Tennessee

Alex Golesh details Vols' offensive struggles against Georgia

Tennessee in at No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff Top 25

Vols' seniors set for last go-around in Neyland Stadium

Vols preparing to face improved Missouri defense

Checkerboard Chatter: Tyler Ivens, Noah Taylor talk state of Vols football

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Missouri

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Missouri game

Vols look to rebound against Missouri offense that's 'getting better'

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Missouri

Staff picks: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Missouri, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game vs. Missouri, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday afternoon.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}