Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Missouri
Tennessee – which is 8-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to bounce back Saturday as it takes on Missouri on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Spread: Tennessee -20.5
Over/Under: 57.5
PREGAME COVERAGE
Scouting Missouri: Key notes on Tennessee's November 12 opponent
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, select players preview matchup with Missouri
With postseason goals still intact, Vols shift focus to Missouri
Checkerboard Chatter, Episode 6: Tyler Ivens recaps Vols' loss to Georgia
Notes and quotes: Tim Banks, Alex Golesh, Vols players preview Missouri
Know the foe: Talking Missouri with PowerMizzou.com's Gabe DeArmond
Notes and quotes: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz previews Tennessee
Alex Golesh details Vols' offensive struggles against Georgia
Tennessee in at No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff Top 25
Vols' seniors set for last go-around in Neyland Stadium
Vols preparing to face improved Missouri defense
Checkerboard Chatter: Tyler Ivens, Noah Taylor talk state of Vols football
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Missouri
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Missouri game
Vols look to rebound against Missouri offense that's 'getting better'
Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Missouri
