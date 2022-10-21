One week after recording a monumental SEC win over Alabama, Tennessee – which is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it hosts FCS opponent UT Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) vs. UT Martin (4-2) When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee Time: 12 p.m. ET TV: SEC Network

PREGAME COVERAGE

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against UT Martin, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE