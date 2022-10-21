Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. UT Martin
One week after recording a monumental SEC win over Alabama, Tennessee – which is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it hosts FCS opponent UT Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) vs. UT Martin (4-2)
When: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network
PREGAME COVERAGE
Vols jump to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll following Alabama win
Mansfield: I'll never forget the night Tennessee snapped the Alabama streak
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, Princeton Fant, Omari Thomas meet with media
Princeton Fant's touchdown one of many highlights in Vols' win over Alabama
Vols players soak in memorable postgame atmosphere following Alabama win
Scouting UT Martin: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 7 opponent
After celebrating big win over Alabama, undefeated Vols are 'moving on'
Notes and quotes: Vols' Josh Heupel speaks on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of UT Martin game
Focused Vols set to face high-scoring UT Martin team
Final drive against Alabama epitome of Hendon Hooker's tenure as Vols’ QB
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest against UT Martin, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game against UT Martin, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, and much more throughout Saturday evening.
