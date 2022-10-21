News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-21 12:00:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. UT Martin

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. UT Martin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game vs. UT Martin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports)
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
Publisher
@TMansfieldMedia
I am the publisher of VolReport.com, the Tennessee site on the Rivals.com network.

One week after recording a monumental SEC win over Alabama, Tennessee – which is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – will look to remain undefeated Saturday as it hosts FCS opponent UT Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) vs. UT Martin (4-2)

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

PREGAME COVERAGE

Vols jump to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll following Alabama win

Mansfield: I'll never forget the night Tennessee snapped the Alabama streak

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, Princeton Fant, Omari Thomas meet with media

Princeton Fant's touchdown one of many highlights in Vols' win over Alabama

Vols players soak in memorable postgame atmosphere following Alabama win

Scouting UT Martin: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 7 opponent

After celebrating big win over Alabama, undefeated Vols are 'moving on'

Notes and quotes: Vols' Josh Heupel speaks on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of UT Martin game

Focused Vols set to face high-scoring UT Martin team

Final drive against Alabama epitome of Hendon Hooker's tenure as Vols’ QB

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against UT Martin, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against UT Martin, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, and much more throughout Saturday evening.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @DavisMoseley, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}