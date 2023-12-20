Tennessee's Early Signing Day on Wednesday was drama-free.

The Vols signed 27 players, the majority of which were previously committed to the program before signing day.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

The class currently ranks 14th according to Rivals and includes one five-star, 13 four-stars and seven three-stars from the prep ranks as well as four transfer players.

“Really excited about this group. Twenty-seven guys, at this point we’ve signed so far. I think 15 of those kids are midyear that are with us right now, the high school guys," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "We have a few transfer portal guys that are already here on campus as well. Excited about the group. Love the length, athleticism that we’ve added. You look at what we’ve signed, obviously a point of emphasis was the line of scrimmage. We continue to add really good players to our roster in that way. And then athleticism and length at the skill spots. So, I feel like it is a really good group. They’re dynamic in the way that they play.

"Love the competitive makeup of this group. Some guys that have already shown some leadership traits and excited to get to work with them whenever they get to campus.”

A total of 18 players are early enrollees and going through bowl practices with the team, though they won't be able to participate in the game.

That number includes the crown-jewel of the class in wide receiver Mike Matthews and four-star talents Boo Carter and Jake Marklinger.

Here is what Heupel said about the top signees in the class.