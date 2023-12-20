Josh Heupel discusses top signees in Vols' 2024 class
Tennessee's Early Signing Day on Wednesday was drama-free.
The Vols signed 27 players, the majority of which were previously committed to the program before signing day.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
The class currently ranks 14th according to Rivals and includes one five-star, 13 four-stars and seven three-stars from the prep ranks as well as four transfer players.
“Really excited about this group. Twenty-seven guys, at this point we’ve signed so far. I think 15 of those kids are midyear that are with us right now, the high school guys," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "We have a few transfer portal guys that are already here on campus as well. Excited about the group. Love the length, athleticism that we’ve added. You look at what we’ve signed, obviously a point of emphasis was the line of scrimmage. We continue to add really good players to our roster in that way. And then athleticism and length at the skill spots. So, I feel like it is a really good group. They’re dynamic in the way that they play.
"Love the competitive makeup of this group. Some guys that have already shown some leadership traits and excited to get to work with them whenever they get to campus.”
A total of 18 players are early enrollees and going through bowl practices with the team, though they won't be able to participate in the game.
That number includes the crown-jewel of the class in wide receiver Mike Matthews and four-star talents Boo Carter and Jake Marklinger.
Here is what Heupel said about the top signees in the class.
5-star WR Mike Matthews
The top signee in Tennessee's class, Matthews is expected to add plenty of speed and length to the wide receivers room.
In his final season at Parkview High School (Atlanta), Matthews accounted for 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns. He has spent the last week practicing with the team and has made an impression.
Heupel: “Mike Matthews has been really good. First three, four days already out on the grass, got great length, just talking about his wingspan. Extremely explosive, the ability to go up and high-point a ball over the middle of the football field or out on the edge as he’s going vertically. As a wide receiver, you’re gonna have to develop the ability to play versus man press at the line of scrimmage. Those are things that you typically don’t see (in high school). But a really bright guy that has got a great future.”
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Early Signing Day Central: Everything you need to know about the Vols' signees
4-star ATH Boo Carter
Tennessee signed eight players from within its borders, but none bigger than Carter, the Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.) product.
He was named TSSAA Class 6A Mr. Football following a productive senior season and was the No. 1 rated player in the state. The dynamic Carter is listed as an athlete and can play wide receiver, defensive back and special teams.
Heupel: “I thought our staff did a great job inside of our home state. I think we got eight guys that will be joining us in this class in the state of Tennessee. Boo, Mr. Football, dynamic playmaker, played both sides of the line of scrimmage. Was really good as a returner as well. We’ve already seen a lot of those skill sets from him. This might be day three or day four already for him out on the grass with us. He’s electric. He’s got great change of direction, short-area quickness, got a really good football IQ. He’s natural as a returner too. We’ve already kind of seen some of that from him. So really excited about who he is. He’s got a real maturity about him on the football field. That’s rare for a high school kid. I got a chance to see some of that when I went and watched him play live. But also already in his transition here.”
THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Tennessee football signs Early Signing Day class
4-star QB Jake Merklinger
Tennessee's quarterbacks room is preparing the way for former five-star Nico Iamaleava, but the class yielded some talented depth behind him.
Merklinger was the No. 9 player in the state of Georgia out of Calvary Day School in Savannah. He passed for 3,028 yards and 38 touchdowns during his senior season and provides the Vols with a player that will have time to develop behind Iamaleava.
Heupel: “He’s gonna have to grow really quickly. He’ll get spoon fed as we start here in January and, and grow into spring football. Smart, competitive, he’s got good fundamentals. We’ve gotta refine some of those things. He’s already been working on those as he stepped foot on campus. But his football IQ, his ability to retain information, process out on the football field. he’s winner. He’s competitive. He’s got the right makeup.”
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––