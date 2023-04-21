Another day, another NCAA Transfer Portal win for the Tennessee men's basketball program.

After already landing USC Upstate transfer guard Jordan Gainey and Harvard transfer forward Chris Ledlum this offseason, Rick Barnes and the Vols have utilized the portal to bring in another new face.

This time, it's Dalton Knecht – a 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard who averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Northern Colorado this past season. A Thornton, Colorado native, Knecht started in all 32 games for the Bears in 2022-23 and shot 47.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.

A hot commodity in the transfer portal, Knecht – who was contacted by a number of Power Five schools – ultimately chose Tennessee over Oregon and Indiana, a source told VolReport. Knecht visited Tennessee last weekend, alongside the Harvard transfer Ledlum. Now, both are joining the Vols for the 2023-24 campaign.

Knecht's best game with Northern Colorado last season came against Idaho on January 21 as he poured in 34 points on 14-for-21 shooting. In his last outing for the Bears, a loss to Montana State in the second round of the Big Sky Tournament, Knecht tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Knecht joins a Tennessee team that went 25-11 in 2022-23 and lost in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. In addition to Knecht, Ledlum and Gainey joining the program, veteran guard Santiago Vescovi – who averaged 12.5 points per game – has already announced his plans to return to for his final season of eligibility.