Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Gamecocks
Tennessee – which is 9-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to remain hot Saturday as it takes on South Carolina on the road in Columbia.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Gamecocks.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium | Columbia, South Carolina
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Spread: Tennessee -22
Over/Under: 66
PREGAME COVERAGE
GAME COVERAGE
POSTGAME COVERAGE
*****
