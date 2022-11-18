News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Gamecocks

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game at South Carolina on Saturday night. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports)
Tennessee – which is 9-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to remain hot Saturday as it takes on South Carolina on the road in Columbia.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Gamecocks.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium | Columbia, South Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Tennessee -22

Over/Under: 66

PREGAME COVERAGE

Scouting South Carolina: Key notes on Tennessee's November 19 opponent

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel, Vols players preview South Carolina matchup

Vols hoping to better handle road atmosphere at South Carolina

Checkerboard Chatter: Tyler Ivens talks Mizzou win, previews South Carolina

Notes and quotes: Tennessee assistants, players preview South Carolina

Notes and quotes: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer previews Tennessee

Vols' run game looks for continued success against South Carolina

Vols remain at No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Know the foe: Talking South Carolina with GamecockScoop.com's Alan Cole

Notebook: Josh Heupel, Shane Beamer speak on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Vols' Jalin Hyatt gets 'special opportunity' to play in home state Saturday

Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-Gamecocks with GamecockScoop.com

Notes and quotes: Josh Heupel’s final thoughts ahead of South Carolina game

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against South Carolina

Checkerboard Chatter: CBS Sports' Jerry Palm talks Vols' playoff chances

Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Staff picks: No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest at South Carolina, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at South Carolina, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and on Sunday.

