VolReport will provide on site coverage as long as Tennessee is there. Here is everything you need to know about the match up, including game information, notes and links.

The Vols are looking to defend their 2022 tournament title while boosting their resume as the NCAA Tournament looms next week, starting with a single elimination game against Texas A&M in the second game of day one.

HOOVER, Ala. – Tennessee begins its stay in the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday.

Who: 7-seed Tennessee (38-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. 10-seed Texas A&M (32-23, 14-16)

- Tennessee is 32-27 all-time in the SEC Tournament and have won the championship four times in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 2022.

- Tennessee took two of three games from South Carolina in it last regular season series last weekend.

- Tennessee swept Texas A&M in three games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 24-26.

- Tennessee is batting .294 as a team, which ranks fifth in the SEC and 73rd nationally. - The Vols are averaging 7.9 runs per game and have accounted for 114 home runs.

-All-SEC Second Team utility player Jared Dickey leads the team at the plate with a .348 and Griffin Merritt has a team-high 17 home runs.

- Defensively, Tennessee's pitching staff has a combined 3.70 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam has the most wins among team pitchers, RHP A.J. Russell holds the lowest ERA at 1.03 and RHP Chase Dollander has tossed 107 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.

- Tennessee RHP Seth Halvorsen is 2-2 on the season with a 3.96 ERA but will be making his first start with the Vols. He has accounted for 10 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched.

- Texas A&M ranks 13th in the league and 194th nationally with .272 team batting average. The Aggies average 7.3 runs and have homered 77 times with outfielder Jace LaViolette leading the way with 18.

- Projected Texas A&M starting LHP Troy Wansing enters the game with a 2-3 record and has 29 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.