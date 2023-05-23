Gameday Central: News, notes and links for SEC Baseball Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. – Tennessee begins its stay in the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday.
The Vols are looking to defend their 2022 tournament title while boosting their resume as the NCAA Tournament looms next week, starting with a single elimination game against Texas A&M in the second game of day one.
VolReport will provide on site coverage as long as Tennessee is there. Here is everything you need to know about the match up, including game information, notes and links.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: 7-seed Tennessee (38-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. 10-seed Texas A&M (32-23, 14-16)
When: Tuesday, May 22
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex | Hoover, Alabama
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play, Ben McDonald, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (99.1 FM, AM 990, UTSports.com, UT Athletics App, Varsity App)
GAME NOTES
- Tennessee is 32-27 all-time in the SEC Tournament and have won the championship four times in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 2022.
- Tennessee took two of three games from South Carolina in it last regular season series last weekend.
- Tennessee swept Texas A&M in three games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 24-26.
- Tennessee is batting .294 as a team, which ranks fifth in the SEC and 73rd nationally. - The Vols are averaging 7.9 runs per game and have accounted for 114 home runs.
-All-SEC Second Team utility player Jared Dickey leads the team at the plate with a .348 and Griffin Merritt has a team-high 17 home runs.
- Defensively, Tennessee's pitching staff has a combined 3.70 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam has the most wins among team pitchers, RHP A.J. Russell holds the lowest ERA at 1.03 and RHP Chase Dollander has tossed 107 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.
- Tennessee RHP Seth Halvorsen is 2-2 on the season with a 3.96 ERA but will be making his first start with the Vols. He has accounted for 10 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched.
- Texas A&M ranks 13th in the league and 194th nationally with .272 team batting average. The Aggies average 7.3 runs and have homered 77 times with outfielder Jace LaViolette leading the way with 18.
- Projected Texas A&M starting LHP Troy Wansing enters the game with a 2-3 record and has 29 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.
PREGAME LINKS
Tennessee enters SEC Tournament as No. 7 seed, will face Texas A&M
Examining Tennessee's leaders at the plate in the 2023 regular season
Tennessee trending up in D1Baseball Top 25 ahead of SEC Tournament
Examining Tennessee's leaders on the mound during 2023 regular season
Tennessee on the move in latest D1Baseball postseason projections
Vols' Jared Dickey named to All-SEC Second Team
Assessing the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament field
Tennessee prepare to begin postseason with SEC Tournament run
GAME AND POSTGAME COVERAGE
VolReport's Noah Taylor and Ryan Sylvia will be on site in Hoover providing in-game and postgame press conference updates in The Rocky Top Forum and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor and @RyanTSylvia as well as game recaps, takeaways and feature stories.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.