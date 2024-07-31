The month of July treated Tennessee well on the recruiting trail. After picking up six commitments in the 2025 class in June, the Vols earned the pledge of five more recruits the following month. Here's who they picked up. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

July 13 - Travis Smith Jr.

QUOTES: — "My best official visit, personally, was Tennessee. Bringing us out to the river, tubing, having those comfortable visits. It was great." (via Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman) — "They want to utilize me anywhere on the field creating space and they let me know consistently they want me, and they need me. I felt like a priority down there. Everything they have been talking about on the phone since back in-season, they've consistently shown it. They really showed out for the official visit, it was crazy." (via Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman) — "It comes down to visualizing myself making plays. I know I can make plays anywhere I go; it's where I can see myself going up top and beyond at." (via Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman) — "They have been so, so, so consistent with communication, keeping me aligned within the program and what's happening there, keeping me in the loop on everything." (via Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman) — "They have been really high on the list, emphasizing how important I'd be for their program and it's been impressive. I've been up there a few times and was able to build a good relationship with the staff. Coach Heuepel and Coach Pope have touched based with my family, and that's been a big part of my recruitment. How much I'd fit in with that offense would be a big plus." (via Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman) — "When I went to the event at On3, George (MacIntyre) and I chopped it up a lot. The fact that he held a conversation with me and my mom, that really brightened my eyes to what a great person he was and he's a cool dude. My mom got good vibes from him, and I did as well. That was probably the first time I met him. We've had previous encounters playing AAU basketball, but nothing like that, as far as chilling and really talking." — "Pretty much what everyone on the staff has been telling me. I'm wanted, needed, they like what they're seeing, and they believe I have a chance to be one of the greats." — "The family environment. Great history. You know, I didn't realize how many guys they had in Vol history that ended up doing very well in the NFL, and just being great people in general."

July 20 - Christian Gass

QUOTES: — "I got to see things I never dreamed of. The west coast and USC. The Tennessee River and the hedges in Athens up close. I can't thank all the coaches enough that have recruited me. Also want to thank God for giving me the abilities to excel at football and be able to experience this. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and advisors for keeping me grounded throughout this process. I want to thank all of the college coaches for accepting my family and making this decision one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life to this point. And lastly, mom, thank you. Thank you for being my rock and my guide in life. I love you to the moon and back. But this is step one. So with all that being said, I want to verbally commit to the University of Tennessee. GBO. Go Vols." (Via Gass' Instagram announcment)

July 27 - Lagonza 'Shaedy' Hayward

July 28 - Da'Saahn Brame

July 30 - Darrion Smith