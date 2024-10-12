Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s matchup against Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice

HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice

Video of Tennessee basketball's Oct. 10, 2024 practice inside Food City Center.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Observations from Tennessee basketball's mid-October practice

Observations from Tennessee basketball's mid-October practice

My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's practice on October 10, 2024.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Rick Barnes said at Tennessee basketball media day

Everything Rick Barnes said at Tennessee basketball media day

Transcript of Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes meeting with the media to preview the season.

 • Ryan Sylvia
WATCH: Rick Barnes, players talk at Tennessee basketball media day

WATCH: Rick Barnes, players talk at Tennessee basketball media day

Video of Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball players meeting with the media.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s matchup against Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice

HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice

Video of Tennessee basketball's Oct. 10, 2024 practice inside Food City Center.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Observations from Tennessee basketball's mid-October practice

Observations from Tennessee basketball's mid-October practice

My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's practice on October 10, 2024.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Oct 12, 2024
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida
circle avatar
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Managing Editor
Twitter
@ByNoahTaylor

Tennessee, once undoubtedly bound for the College Football Playoff, heads into its primetime bout with Florida on Saturday with a slimmer margin for error than it had a week ago.

Coming off of their first loss of the season at Arkansas, the No. 8 Vols return to Neyland Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face a Gators team that has seemingly improved in the last few weeks.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is still a considerable favorite at more than two touchdowns by most lines and in position for its second-straight win over Florida (3-2, 1-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 32 years.

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.

Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1)

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. ET

Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, reporter)

Series: 54th meeting all-time (Florida leads, 32-21)

Line: Tennessee, -14.5

THE NEWSSTAND

-- Revisiting James Wilhoit's redemption story and Vols-Gators 20 years ago

-- Everything Josh Heupel said about loss to Arkansas, upcoming Florida game

-- Josh Heupel dishes on Vols' final drive in loss to Arkansas

-- Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement

-- Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense

-- Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

-- Updating Tennessee's running backs room five games into season

-- Tennessee football's unique challenge of facing two quarterbacks

-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee hosts Florida

-- Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

-- I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25

-- Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines

-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida

-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to avoid upset vs. Florida

-- Where Tennessee football stands in injury report vs. Florida

-- VISITOR LIST: Who's on campus for Tennessee vs. Florida

WATCH, LISTEN

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Advertisement
Advertisement