The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida

Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s matchup against Florida on Saturday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice
Video of Tennessee basketball's Oct. 10, 2024 practice inside Food City Center.
Observations from Tennessee basketball's mid-October practice
My thoughts from Tennessee basketball's practice on October 10, 2024.
Everything Rick Barnes said at Tennessee basketball media day
Transcript of Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes meeting with the media to preview the season.
WATCH: Rick Barnes, players talk at Tennessee basketball media day
Video of Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball players meeting with the media.
Tennessee, once undoubtedly bound for the College Football Playoff, heads into its primetime bout with Florida on Saturday with a slimmer margin for error than it had a week ago.
Coming off of their first loss of the season at Arkansas, the No. 8 Vols return to Neyland Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face a Gators team that has seemingly improved in the last few weeks.
Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is still a considerable favorite at more than two touchdowns by most lines and in position for its second-straight win over Florida (3-2, 1-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 32 years.
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, reporter)
Series: 54th meeting all-time (Florida leads, 32-21)
Line: Tennessee, -14.5
THE NEWSSTAND
-- Revisiting James Wilhoit's redemption story and Vols-Gators 20 years ago
-- Everything Josh Heupel said about loss to Arkansas, upcoming Florida game
-- Josh Heupel dishes on Vols' final drive in loss to Arkansas
-- Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement
-- Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense
-- Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- Updating Tennessee's running backs room five games into season
-- Tennessee football's unique challenge of facing two quarterbacks
-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee hosts Florida
-- Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida
-- I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
-- Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines
-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to avoid upset vs. Florida
-- Where Tennessee football stands in injury report vs. Florida
WATCH, LISTEN
