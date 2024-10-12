The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida

Tennessee, once undoubtedly bound for the College Football Playoff, heads into its primetime bout with Florida on Saturday with a slimmer margin for error than it had a week ago.

Coming off of their first loss of the season at Arkansas, the No. 8 Vols return to Neyland Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face a Gators team that has seemingly improved in the last few weeks.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is still a considerable favorite at more than two touchdowns by most lines and in position for its second-straight win over Florida (3-2, 1-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 32 years.

