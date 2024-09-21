The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

in other news
Tennessee has looked the part of a team bound for the College Football Playoff through three games, but the Vols further bolster their resume on Saturday night against Oklahoma.
The No. 6 Vols (3-0) face the No. 15 Sooners (3-0) in their SEC opener and first true road test in a game awash with storylines, connections between both programs and postseason implications.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Norman, Oklahoma
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Series: Fifth meeting all-time (Oklahoma leads, 3-1)
Line: Tennessee, -7
THE NEWSSTAND
-- The Tennessee-Oklahoma connection that took down Miami in '86 Sugar Bowl
-- Everything Josh Heupel said ahead of return to Oklahoma
-- Depth means the playbook is opening for Josh Heupel, Tennessee
-- Tennessee's offense has impressed, but toughest test yet awaits
-- Everything Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said ahead of Tennessee match up
-- As SEC play looms, Tennessee's confidence growing in DeSean Bishop
-- Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma
-- Everything Josh Heupel, Brent Venables said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- Josh Heupel helped revitalize Oklahoma. He's doing the same at Tennessee
-- Series Sanpshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
-- I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma in College Football 25
-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma
-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Oklahoma in Norman
-- Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, notes, storylines
-- Tennessee OL Lance Heard ruled out in top 15 road bout at Oklahoma
WATCH AND LISTEN
