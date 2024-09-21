Advertisement

Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma

Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma

Three numbers to know before Tennessee makes the trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.

 Ryan Sylvia
Vols-OU matchup 'bittersweet' for Cooper Witten, son of VFL Jason Witten

Vols-OU matchup 'bittersweet' for Cooper Witten, son of VFL Jason Witten

Four-star safety Cooper Witten, son of VFL Jason Witten, talks Oklahoma-Tennessee matchup this weekend.

 Marshall Levenson
I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma in the College Football 25 video game, here's what happened.

 Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Tennessee and Oklahoma will meet for the fifth time on Saturday night. Here's a look at the all-time series.

 Noah Taylor
4-star OL priority Leo Delaney recaps first game day visit to Tennessee

4-star OL priority Leo Delaney recaps first game day visit to Tennessee

2026 four-star priority lineman Leo Delaney takes in his first game day experience on Rocky Top.

 Dale Dowden

Published Sep 21, 2024
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
@ByNoahTaylor

Tennessee has looked the part of a team bound for the College Football Playoff through three games, but the Vols further bolster their resume on Saturday night against Oklahoma.

The No. 6 Vols (3-0) face the No. 15 Sooners (3-0) in their SEC opener and first true road test in a game awash with storylines, connections between both programs and postseason implications.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.

Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)

Series: Fifth meeting all-time (Oklahoma leads, 3-1)

Line: Tennessee, -7

THE NEWSSTAND 

-- The Tennessee-Oklahoma connection that took down Miami in '86 Sugar Bowl

-- Everything Josh Heupel said ahead of return to Oklahoma

-- Depth means the playbook is opening for Josh Heupel, Tennessee

-- Tennessee's offense has impressed, but toughest test yet awaits

-- Everything Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said ahead of Tennessee match up

-- As SEC play looms, Tennessee's confidence growing in DeSean Bishop

-- Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma

-- Everything Josh Heupel, Brent Venables said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

-- Josh Heupel helped revitalize Oklahoma. He's doing the same at Tennessee

-- Series Sanpshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

-- I simulated Tennessee at Oklahoma in College Football 25

-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma

-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma

-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Oklahoma in Norman

-- Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, notes, storylines

-- Tennessee OL Lance Heard ruled out in top 15 road bout at Oklahoma

WATCH AND LISTEN

Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available

