Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Vanderbilt
Tennessee – which is 9-2 on the season and ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to bounce back on Saturday as it takes on Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Commodores.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 10 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 26, 2022
Location: FirstBank Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network
Spread: Tennessee -14
Over/Under: 64
PREGAME COVERAGE
Scouting Vanderbilt: Key notes on Tennessee's final regular season opponent
Notes and quotes: Vols' Josh Heupel, select players preview Vanderbilt
Vols confident in quarterback Joe Milton entering Vanderbilt game
Know the foe: Talking Vanderbilt with VandySports.com's Chris Lee
Vols' defense shifts focus to improved Vanderbilt team
Bowl projections: New Year's Six game still in play for Tennessee
Checkerboard Chatter: Talking South Carolina loss
Tennessee falls to No. 10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
UCF transfer Gaston Moore is Tennessee's new backup quarterback
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up against Vanderbilt
Checkerboard Chatter: Which Tennessee team will show up at Vanderbilt?
Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-Dores with VandySports' Chris Lee
Series snapshot: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest at Vanderbilt, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game at Vanderbilt, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and on Sunday.
