Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols at Vanderbilt

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game at Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game at Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
Tennessee – which is 9-2 on the season and ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 – will look to bounce back on Saturday as it takes on Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville.

VolReport has you covered with everything you need to follow the Vols' matchup with the Commodores.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 10 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Location: FirstBank Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Spread: Tennessee -14

Over/Under: 64

PREGAME COVERAGE

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest at Vanderbilt, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game at Vanderbilt, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, a photo gallery and much more throughout Saturday night and on Sunday.

