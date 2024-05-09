It's been exactly a month since the Lady Vols basketball program introduced Kim Caldwell has Tennessee's next head coach at an introductory press conference. During the event, she outlined the next steps she wanted to complete moving forward. Here is how she's fared at those tasks after one month on the job. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Staff has been hired

The first thing on the agenda was 'to get a great staff put in place.' Caldwell has hired four assistants and a director of sports performance. The assistants that Caldwell hired fall under two categories. First are the pair with SEC experience and the second are ones that followed her from Marshall. From Alabama, Roman Tubner switches sides of the rivalry to join the Lady Vols. He's considered one of the better young coaches in the conference and is an effective recruiter. Out of Mississippi State, Gabe Lazo also boasts conference experience. He's known for his coaching on defense and has strong ties on the recruiting trail. From Marshall, Jenna Burdette and Angel Rizor both are also making the move to Knoxville. Burdette joined Caldwell with the Herd after two years with her at Glenville State. Rizor had one year at Glenville State before joining the Marshall staff, as well. Strength coach Nolan Harvath knows Caldwell from Glenville State before working at West Virginia. Caldwell seems to have put together what should be a solid staff around her. She got coaches that have done it in the SEC and can help her transition to this next level. She also got coaches that she is very familiar with and know her unique system.

All but one current players returned

The next step Caldwell noted was 'to form relationships with current players that are here.' With only one player hitting the transfer portal in Karoline Striplin, it appears she's done a good job at this. Perhaps the big land was Jewel Spear who previously announced she'd return for her final season before Kellie Harper was fired. When Caldwell was hired, Spear said she'd have to reconsider things. Ultimately, she decided to stay in Knoxville. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Breaking down how much production the Lady Vols are losing, returning Among the other notable names to return are Sara Puckett, Jillian Hollingshead, Kaiya Wynn and Tess Darby. With nearly the whole team back, it can be inferred that she's done a good job building these relationships and selling her system to players.

Three players landed out of the portal