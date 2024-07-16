Advertisement
MLB DRAFT: 8 Tennessee baseball players selected, most through 2 days

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore is congratulated by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum.
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore is congratulated by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

The 2024 MLB Draft is in the books and Tennessee baseball played a big part in it.

Ultimately, the Vols had eight players with their names called, all in the first two days, after claiming the SEC and national championships.

Here's a rundown of everyone that was selected.

Round 1 - Pick 8: 2B Christian Moore (Angels)

2024 stats: .375 average, 19 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs (program record), 74 RBI, 83 runs, .797 slugging percentage, .451 on-base percentage

Competitive Balance Round A - Pick 34: 1B Blake Burke (Brewers)

2024 stats: .379 average, 30 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 74 runs, .702 slugging percentage, .449 on-base percentage

Round 2 - Pick 60: 3B Billy Amick (Twins)

2024 stats: .306 average, 14 doubles, one triple, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 67 runs, .639 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage

Round 2 - Pick 65: LF Dylan Dreiling (Rangers)

2024 stats: .341 average, 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 75 RBI, 72 runs, .715 slugging percentage, 459 on-base percentage

Round 3 - Pick 76: RHP Drew Beam (Royals)

2024 stats: 4.22 ERA, 9-2 record, 102.1 IP, 99 strikeouts, 27 walks

Competitive Round 4 - Pick 134: RF Kavares Tears (Padres)

2024 stats: .324 average, 16 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 73 runs, .643 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage

Round 5 - Pick 138: RHP AJ Causey (Royals)

2024 stats: 4.43 ERA, 13-3 record, one save, 91.1 IP, 125 strikeouts, 22 walks

Round 8 - Pick 229: RHP Aaron Combs (White Sox)

2024 stats: 3.35 ERA, 3-1 record, two saves, 45.2 IP, 66 strikeouts, 23 walks

