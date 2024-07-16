MLB DRAFT: 8 Tennessee baseball players selected, most through 2 days
The 2024 MLB Draft is in the books and Tennessee baseball played a big part in it.
Ultimately, the Vols had eight players with their names called, all in the first two days, after claiming the SEC and national championships.
Here's a rundown of everyone that was selected.
Round 1 - Pick 8: 2B Christian Moore (Angels)
2024 stats: .375 average, 19 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs (program record), 74 RBI, 83 runs, .797 slugging percentage, .451 on-base percentage
Competitive Balance Round A - Pick 34: 1B Blake Burke (Brewers)
2024 stats: .379 average, 30 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 74 runs, .702 slugging percentage, .449 on-base percentage
Round 2 - Pick 60: 3B Billy Amick (Twins)
2024 stats: .306 average, 14 doubles, one triple, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 67 runs, .639 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage
Round 2 - Pick 65: LF Dylan Dreiling (Rangers)
2024 stats: .341 average, 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 75 RBI, 72 runs, .715 slugging percentage, 459 on-base percentage
Round 3 - Pick 76: RHP Drew Beam (Royals)
2024 stats: 4.22 ERA, 9-2 record, 102.1 IP, 99 strikeouts, 27 walks
Competitive Round 4 - Pick 134: RF Kavares Tears (Padres)
2024 stats: .324 average, 16 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 73 runs, .643 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage
Round 5 - Pick 138: RHP AJ Causey (Royals)
2024 stats: 4.43 ERA, 13-3 record, one save, 91.1 IP, 125 strikeouts, 22 walks
Round 8 - Pick 229: RHP Aaron Combs (White Sox)
2024 stats: 3.35 ERA, 3-1 record, two saves, 45.2 IP, 66 strikeouts, 23 walks
