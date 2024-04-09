Advertisement
ago football Edit

Spring Practice Central: Everything from Tennessee football's 11th day

Omari Thomas (21) at Tennessee football spring practice on April 6, 2024.
Omari Thomas (21) at Tennessee football spring practice on April 6, 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football held its 11th spring practice of the off-season on Tuesday.

The Vols are preparing for year four under Josh Heupel and Nico Iamaleava's first at quarterback.

Here is everything from the 11th day of practice.

DAY 11

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/9/2024

Live updates: William Inge, players meet with media on Tuesday



Day 10

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/6/2024

Live updates: Alec Abeln, players meet with media following Saturday practice

Three reasons Vols TE Miles Kitselman could make a big impact this year

Tight end Holden Staes 'progressing well' in Tennessee offense

Day 9

Key takeaways: Tennessee football holds night scrimmage in Neyland Stadium

Vols' defensive line headlines second spring football scrimmage

Live updates: Josh Heupel meets with media following scrimmage

Day 8

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/3/2024

Live updates: Kelsey Pope, players meet with media

How Vols' Dont'e Thronton Jr. approached season-ending injury, recovery

Day 7

How Jermod McCoy went from under-recruited WR to Tennessee DB in two years

Rickey Gibson III more ‘confident’ in second season with Vols

Day 6

Live updates: Josh Heupel meets with media following Wednesday scrimmage

Key takeaways: Tennessee football takes to Neyland for spring scrimmage

Day 5

Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 3/25/2024

Live updates: Glen Elarbee, players meet will media following fifth spring practice

Vols' Nico Iamaleava approaching second spring camp with 'same mindset'

Vols defensive front 'chasing greatness' as offseason hype builds

Day 4

Tennessee freshmen receivers 'fighting for a spot' in spring practices

Day 3

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/21/2024

Live updates: Joey Halzle, players meet with media following third spring practice

Tennessee football OC Joey Halzle gives thoughts on Nico Iamaleava, QB room

Vols' Kaleb Beasley to miss remainder of spring practices with injury

Day 2

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/19/2024

Live updates: Tim Banks meet with media following spring practice

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks previews Tennessee football's 2024 defense

Vols' young secondary 'more comfortable' two days into spring practice

Day 1

Projecting Tennessee football's depth chart ahead of Spring Practice

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/18/2024

Live updates: Josh Heupel meets with media following first spring practice

Takeaways from Tennessee's first spring football practice

Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava growing as team leader

Josh Heupel likes Tennessee's newcomers, but expectations remain the same

