The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Georgia

For the second time in three years, Tennessee and Georgia will play in a game with heavy SEC and College Football Playoff implications. Can the Vols deliver this time?

Two years ago, Tennessee came to Athens as the No. 1 team in the playoff rankings, carried by a historically productive offense before the Bulldogs brought it back to reality at a rain-soaked Sanford Stadium.

Now, the No. 7 Vols (8-1, 5-1 SEC) are headlined by a historically elite defense with an offense that has showed signs of turning a corner in recent weeks after a sluggish start.

Georgia, meanwhile, is the team that has had to come to grips with reality. The winners of two national championships in the last four years, it is the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2) fighting for their season in mid-November after dropping their second game against Ole Miss a week ago.

Tennessee is still a road underdog at Sanford Stadium, where Georgia has won a nation-best 28-straight games, but the Vols were given a boost Friday when the injury report revealed that two key offensive pieces have been cleared to play after injuries last week.

Their contributions could go a long way in the Vols pulling off one of the biggest wins in the Josh Heupel era and one that would continue to put Tennessee on track for an SEC Championship Game and playoff appearance.

