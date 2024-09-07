PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. NC State

Oct 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
Oct 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. (Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will ride the momentum of a convincing week 1 performance into a ranked primetime bout with NC State in Charlotte on Saturday night.

The No. 15 Vols (1-0) rolled last week in Nico Iamaleava's debut as their full-time starting quarterback, headlining an offense that posted more than 700 yards, but are facing their first test in the No. 24 Wolfpack (1-0) in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.

Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both coaches said about the match up this past week and more here.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC (Rece Davis, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)

Line: Tennessee, -7.5

Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1

THE NEWSSTAND 

-- Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State

-- Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State

-- Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'

-- NC State's Dave Doeren gives perspective on match up with Tennessee

-- Keenan Pili looks as advertised in highly anticipated return to the field

-- Where Tennessee football is ranked in latest AP Top 25

-- Tennessee wide receivers 'absolutely love playing for' Nico Iamaleava

-- Bru McCoy's return 'refreshing' for Vols

-- Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

-- NC State details plan to stop Tennessee, challenges of Vols' offense

-- How two Vols' wide receivers had their 'best game by far' in opener

-- I simulated Tennessee vs. NC State on College Football 25

-- Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. NC State

-- Three numbers to know as Vols take on NC State

-- Tennessee vs. NC State: Game information, notes, storylines

-- Where Willie Martinez would like to growth in the secondary from week 1 to 2

-- Keys to success: What Tennessee need to do to beat NC State

-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State

WATCH AND LISTEN

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzh2b3pOV1lCS0E0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3kyRUFrbl9YYzdNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dVTTZlZUJmS3FVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdBbWRtdVVhR3BZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2VCbXlYUHBxMUhBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

