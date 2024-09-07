The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. NC State
Tennessee will ride the momentum of a convincing week 1 performance into a ranked primetime bout with NC State in Charlotte on Saturday night.
The No. 15 Vols (1-0) rolled last week in Nico Iamaleava's debut as their full-time starting quarterback, headlining an offense that posted more than 700 yards, but are facing their first test in the No. 24 Wolfpack (1-0) in the Duke's Mayo Classic.
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both coaches said about the match up this past week and more here.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ABC (Rece Davis, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Line: Tennessee, -7.5
Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1
THE NEWSSTAND
-- Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State
-- Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State
-- Ethan Davis' first career touchdown 'a dream come true'
-- NC State's Dave Doeren gives perspective on match up with Tennessee
-- Keenan Pili looks as advertised in highly anticipated return to the field
-- Where Tennessee football is ranked in latest AP Top 25
-- Tennessee wide receivers 'absolutely love playing for' Nico Iamaleava
-- Bru McCoy's return 'refreshing' for Vols
-- Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- NC State details plan to stop Tennessee, challenges of Vols' offense
-- How two Vols' wide receivers had their 'best game by far' in opener
-- I simulated Tennessee vs. NC State on College Football 25
-- Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. NC State
-- Three numbers to know as Vols take on NC State
-- Tennessee vs. NC State: Game information, notes, storylines
-- Where Willie Martinez would like to growth in the secondary from week 1 to 2
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee need to do to beat NC State
-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State
WATCH AND LISTEN
