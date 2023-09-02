Rejoice. It's ~finally~ football time in Tennessee.

Josh Heupel and his Tennessee program – who are coming off an 11-2 season in 2022 that included a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to put the icing on a remarkable campaign – will kickoff their 2023 slate on Saturday. Hitting the road to Nashville, the Vols will take on ACC program Virginia at Nissan Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION