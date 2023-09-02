News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Virginia

VolReport's Gameday Central has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee vs. Virginia on Saturday.
VolReport's Gameday Central has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee vs. Virginia on Saturday. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Rejoice. It's ~finally~ football time in Tennessee.

Josh Heupel and his Tennessee program – who are coming off an 11-2 season in 2022 that included a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to put the icing on a remarkable campaign – will kickoff their 2023 slate on Saturday. Hitting the road to Nashville, the Vols will take on ACC program Virginia at Nissan Stadium.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Jesse Palmer, analyst; Katie George, sideline)

Spread: Tennessee -27.5

Over/Under: 56

PREGAME COVERAGE

Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-UVa with Noah Taylor, Ryan Sylvia

Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do against Virginia

Tennessee vs. Virginia: Game information, notes, storylines

VolReport staff picks: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia

Key takeaways: Tennessee wraps up preparation for Virginia

Josh Heupel gives injury updates ahead of Tennessee football season opener

VIDEO: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meets with media

The VolReport Show: CavsCorner's Brad Franklin previews Vols vs. Virginia

Tennessee football ready to get the 2023 season started on Saturday

Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Vols' linebacking corps features healthy balance of experience, potential

Know the foe: Talking Virginia with CavsCorner.com's Brad Franklin

Key takeaways: Vols put final touches on preseason preparation

Synopsis: Virginia coach Tony Elliott previews Tennessee

With firmer grasp of offense, Sampson set for next step in Vols' backfield

VIDEO: Tennessee football coaches Mack and Jean-Mary, select players talk

Key takeaways: Tennessee preps for opener vs. Virginia

Three takeaways from Tennessee football's official Week 1 depth chart

VIDEO: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, select players meet with media

Tennessee football reveals Week 1 depth chart

Scouting Virginia: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 1 opponent

The VolReport Show: It's finally Tennessee football game week

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's season opener against Virginia, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread inside The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. Managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia will both be in Nashville with complete coverage on Saturday.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game vs. Virginia, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, videos from the Vols' postgame press conference, a video recap from Noah and Ryan, and much more through Saturday and into Sunday.

