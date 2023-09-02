Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Virginia
Rejoice. It's ~finally~ football time in Tennessee.
Josh Heupel and his Tennessee program – who are coming off an 11-2 season in 2022 that included a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to put the icing on a remarkable campaign – will kickoff their 2023 slate on Saturday. Hitting the road to Nashville, the Vols will take on ACC program Virginia at Nissan Stadium.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia
When: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Jesse Palmer, analyst; Katie George, sideline)
Spread: Tennessee -27.5
Over/Under: 56
PREGAME COVERAGE
Checkerboard Chatter: Previewing Vols-UVa with Noah Taylor, Ryan Sylvia
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do against Virginia
Tennessee vs. Virginia: Game information, notes, storylines
VolReport staff picks: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia
Key takeaways: Tennessee wraps up preparation for Virginia
Josh Heupel gives injury updates ahead of Tennessee football season opener
VIDEO: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meets with media
The VolReport Show: CavsCorner's Brad Franklin previews Vols vs. Virginia
Tennessee football ready to get the 2023 season started on Saturday
Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Vols' linebacking corps features healthy balance of experience, potential
Know the foe: Talking Virginia with CavsCorner.com's Brad Franklin
Key takeaways: Vols put final touches on preseason preparation
Synopsis: Virginia coach Tony Elliott previews Tennessee
With firmer grasp of offense, Sampson set for next step in Vols' backfield
VIDEO: Tennessee football coaches Mack and Jean-Mary, select players talk
Key takeaways: Tennessee preps for opener vs. Virginia
Three takeaways from Tennessee football's official Week 1 depth chart
VIDEO: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, select players meet with media
Tennessee football reveals Week 1 depth chart
Scouting Virginia: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 1 opponent
The VolReport Show: It's finally Tennessee football game week
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's season opener against Virginia, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread inside The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. Managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia will both be in Nashville with complete coverage on Saturday.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game vs. Virginia, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, enterprise stories, videos from the Vols' postgame press conference, a video recap from Noah and Ryan, and much more through Saturday and into Sunday.
–––––
