The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee hosts Kentucky on Saturday in a game that could potentially position the Vols well in the initial College Football Playoff rankings next week.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off of its second bye week after back-to-back wins over Alabama and Florida and are looking to begin a critical month of November on a positive note.

Nothing has been positive for the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) as of late. Since upsetting a top 10 Ole Miss team in late September, Kentucky has lost three-straight games, including its last outing vs. Auburn one week ago.

Tennessee is in the playoff conversation, but it can ill-afford another loss with No. 2 Georgia looming in a few weeks. A win over the Wildcats--particularly a convincing one--could go a long way with the committee when the rankings are released on Tuesday.

