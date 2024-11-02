The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

in other news
Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, notes, storylines
Everything you need to know about Tennessee's matchup with Kentucky on Saturday.
VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Kentucky
Our full predictions for Tennessee football's game against Kentucky this weekend.
Everything Kim Caldwell said after Lady Vols exhibition win
Transcript of Kim Caldwell meeting with the media after the Lady Vols' exhibition game against Carson-Newman.
WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, players react to exhibition win
Video of Kim Caldwell, Talaysia Cooper and Ruby Whitehorn meeting with the media after Lady Vols beat Carson-Newman.
Lady Vols debut Kim Caldwell's system in exhibition win over Carson-Newman
Kim Caldwell steered the Lady Vols to a 86-point win over Carson-Newman in their preseason exhibition.
Tennessee hosts Kentucky on Saturday in a game that could potentially position the Vols well in the initial College Football Playoff rankings next week.
Seventh-ranked Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off of its second bye week after back-to-back wins over Alabama and Florida and are looking to begin a critical month of November on a positive note.
Nothing has been positive for the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) as of late. Since upsetting a top 10 Ole Miss team in late September, Kentucky has lost three-straight games, including its last outing vs. Auburn one week ago.
Tennessee is in the playoff conversation, but it can ill-afford another loss with No. 2 Georgia looming in a few weeks. A win over the Wildcats--particularly a convincing one--could go a long way with the committee when the rankings are released on Tuesday.
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you all of the stories from VolReport leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Kentucky (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (6-1, 3-1)
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:45 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter)
Series: Tennessee leads, 84-26-9
Line: Tennessee, -17.5
THE NEWSSTAND
-- Tennessee announces 'Dark Mode' uniforms ahead of game against Kentucky
-- Everything Josh Heupel said to kickoff Kentucky week
-- As College Football Playoff rankings loom, Vols look to bolster resume
-- Why Kelsey Pope thinks it's 'only a matter of time' for Vols' receivers
-- Vols 5-star freshman WR Mike Matthews 'hungry' and focused on himself
-- Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee
-- I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25
-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee hosts Kentucky
-- Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
-- VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky
-- Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, notes, storylines
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee need to do to beat Kentucky
WATCH, LISTEN
