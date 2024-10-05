The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee will put its perfect record and top 4 billing on the line Saturday night at Arkansas.
The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), who are coming off of a bye week, play the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) in their second-straight conference road game and looking to build on an impressive start to the 2024 season.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.
Game Information
Who: No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas (3-2, 1-1)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Reynolds-Razorback Stadium | Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Line: Tennessee, -13.5
The Newsstand
-- Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said to kickoff Arkansas week
-- Arkansas to have a 'stripe out' while hosting Tennessee
-- How Dylan Sampson changed his approach and why Vols run game is benefiting
-- Kelsey Pope: 'Best is still out there' for Tennessee wide receivers
-- Everything Josh Heupel, Sam Pittman said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- Arkansas' Taylen Green presents Vols' vaunted defense with next challenge
-- Josh Heupel grades how Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has played through four games
-- Injury report: Tennessee, Arkansas football reveal first report of game week
-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee travels to Arkansas
-- I simulated Tennessee football at Arkansas on College Football 25
-- Series Sanpshot: Tennessee vs. Arkansas
-- Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Game information, notes, storylines
-- Tennessee football reveals helmet decal honoring area flood victims
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Arkansas on the road
Watch, listen
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.