The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee will put its perfect record and top 4 billing on the line Saturday night at Arkansas.

The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), who are coming off of a bye week, play the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) in their second-straight conference road game and looking to build on an impressive start to the 2024 season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.

Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything both head coaches said about the match up during the week and more here.