The Gammeday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee could potentially be playing in a game that could decide a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff one week from now.

For that to be the case, the Vols, who were ranked No. 7 in the first round of playoff rankings earlier this week, have to beat a struggling Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC), which is coming off three-straight wins where it needed offensive surges in the second half against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, is a sizable home favorite vs. the Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5).

As the Vols look to extend their win streak to four games, the weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you all of the stories from VolReport leading up to kickoff, all in one place.