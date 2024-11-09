The Gammeday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee could potentially be playing in a game that could decide a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff one week from now.
For that to be the case, the Vols, who were ranked No. 7 in the first round of playoff rankings earlier this week, have to beat a struggling Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC), which is coming off three-straight wins where it needed offensive surges in the second half against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky, is a sizable home favorite vs. the Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5).
As the Vols look to extend their win streak to four games, the weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you all of the stories from VolReport leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Mississippi State (2-7 0-5 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (7-1, 4-1)
When: Saturday, Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analyst; Taylor McGregor, reporter)
Series: 47th all-time meeting (Tennessee leads, 29-16-1)
Line: Tennessee, -23.5
THE NEWSSTAND
WATCH, LISTEN
