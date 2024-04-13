Gameday Newsstand: Orange and White Game
Tennessee will hold its annual Orange and White Game inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, concluding three weeks of spring practices.
It will be the last time the Vols will take the field before fall camp begins in August and the last opportunity to get at least a glimpse of the 2024 team in a game-like setting ahead of their season opener against Chattanooga on Aug. 30 in Knoxville.
VolReport has chronicled the 13 practices and press conferences leading up to the game, providing stories and analysis from the open media portions of practice and everything players and coaches have said.
The gameday newsstand provides game information and access to every story over the last three weeks, all in one place.
Game Information
Who: Orange vs. White
When: Saturday, April 13 | 1 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
Watch: SEC Network+ (Mike Couzens, play-by-play; Dustin Fox, analyst)
The Orange and White Game will be played in front of a limited-capacity crowd at Neyland Stadium. Due to on-going renovations and construction in and around the stadium, only 10,000 fans will be permitted to enter. Fans can watch the game on big screens set up at the Vol Village Music Festival in Lot 9 and outside of Gate 21.
For live, in-stadium updates from VolReport beat writers Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor, follow along in the game thread in the Rocky Top Forum and on X (formerly Twitter) @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
The Newsstand
-- Projecting Tennessee football's depth chart ahead of spring practice
-- Takeaways from Tennessee's first spring football practice
-- Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava is growing as team leader
-- Josh Heupel likes Tennessee's newcomers, but expectations remain the same
-- Defensive coordinator Tim Banks previews Tennessee football's 2024 defense
-- Vols' young secondary 'more comfortable' two days into spring practice
-- Tennessee football OC Joey Halzle gives thoughts on Nico Iamaleava, QB room
-- Vols' Kaleb Beasley to miss remainder of spring practices with injury
-- Tennessee freshmen receivers 'fighting for a spot' in spring practices
-- Vols' Nico Iamaleava approaching second spring camp with 'same mindset'
-- Vols defensive front 'chasing greatness' as offseason hype builds
-- Key takeaways: Tennessee football takes to Neyland for spring scrimmage
-- How Jermod McCoy went from under-recruited WR to Tennessee DB in two years
-- Rickey Gibson III more 'confident' in second season with Vols
-- How Vols' Dont'e Thornton Jr. approached season-ending injury, recovery
-- Mike Matthews' Vols teammates thinks the freshman could be 'unstoppable'
-- Once overlooked, Chris Brazzell II proving himself in Vols' WR corps
-- Key takeaways: Tennessee football holds night scrimmage in Neyland Stadium
-- Vols' defensive line headlines second spring football scrimmage
-- Three reasons Vols' TE Miles Kitselman could make a big impact this year
-- Tight end Holden Staes 'progressing well' in Tennessee offense
-- Tennessee teammate says freshman Boo Carter is 'special' during spring ball
-- What William Inge has learned about Vols' LB corps in spring practice
-- Mike Ekeler lays out blueprint for Tennessee football's special teams
-- DeSean Bishop, Khalifa Keith make most of reps in thin Vols' RB room
-- Three storylines ahead of Tennessee football Orange and White Game