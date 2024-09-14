Tennessee has looked the part through the first two weeks of the 2024 season.
The No. 7 Vols (2-0), after routing Chattanooga in their opener, passed their first test against a ranked NC State team a week ago in emphatic fashion. But as SEC play looms, Tennessee has shifted its focus to Kent State (0-2) in a game where it is a commanding favorite on Saturday night.
The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.
Read about Tennessee's keys to success, everything the coaches said about the match up this past week and more here.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 7 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Kent State (0-2)
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter)
Line: Tennesssee, -49.5
Series: First meeting
THE NEWSSTAND
-- Tennessee football opens as near 50-point favorite against Kent State
-- Injury report: Josh Heupel updates status of injured Vols ahead of week 3
-- Everything Josh Heupel said to recap NC State, preview Kent State
-- Why Tennessee stayed aggressive after early turnover in romp of NC State
-- Josh Heupel not letting Vols sleepwalk into matchup with Kent State
-- Get to know Max Gilbert, Tennessee's new starting placekicker
-- Tennessee football defense accomplishes nearly 40-year feat
-- Yahoo Sports lists Tennessee firmly inside College Football Playoff picture
-- Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
-- James Pearce Jr. still a game-wrecker despite not yet recording a sack
-- DeSean Bishop: 'We have one of the best backfields in the country'
-- How 'carnage' became rallying cry for Tennessee football defense
-- I simulated Tennessee vs. Kent State on College Football 25
-- Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Kent State
-- Tennessee vs. Kent State: Game information, notes, storylines
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to accomplish vs. Kent State
WATCH AND LISTEN
