Tennessee has looked the part through the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

The No. 7 Vols (2-0), after routing Chattanooga in their opener, passed their first test against a ranked NC State team a week ago in emphatic fashion. But as SEC play looms, Tennessee has shifted its focus to Kent State (0-2) in a game where it is a commanding favorite on Saturday night.

