ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee and Iowa will clash in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day.

The game will pit the No. 21 Vols' (8-4) new-look offense, led by true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava against the No. 17 Hawkeyes' (10-3) veteran-laden top 10 defense.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Transfer portal losses and opt outs have created plenty of opportunities for Tennessee, particularly in the secondary where the Vols will feature a number of freshmen at key positions. They will be tasked with going up against a sluggish Iowa offense that has struggled this season.

VolReport is in Orlando to provide continued coverage of the game on Monday.

Here is all of the pregame content leading up to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.