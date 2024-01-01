Orange & White Headlines: Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee and Iowa will clash in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day.
The game will pit the No. 21 Vols' (8-4) new-look offense, led by true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava against the No. 17 Hawkeyes' (10-3) veteran-laden top 10 defense.
Transfer portal losses and opt outs have created plenty of opportunities for Tennessee, particularly in the secondary where the Vols will feature a number of freshmen at key positions. They will be tasked with going up against a sluggish Iowa offense that has struggled this season.
VolReport is in Orlando to provide continued coverage of the game on Monday.
Here is all of the pregame content leading up to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.
Game Information
Who: No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) vs. No. 17 Iowa (10-3)
When: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC (Dave Flemming, play-by-play; Brock Osweiler analyst; Kayla Burton, reporter)
Line: Tennessee -5.5
Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1
Headlines
How Tennessee has performed in its five previous Citrus Bowl appearances
Where the Vols offensive line stands with multiple announced returners
Sneak Peek: How the Vols' Citrus Bowl opponent, Iowa, performed in 2023
Tennessee football using bowl preparation to benefit young players
Vols had 'something to prove' in '96 Citrus Bowl clash with Ohio State
Tennessee secondary shaping up as Citrus Bowl approaches
Ramel Keyton looks to end five-year Vols career on high note in Citrus Bowl
For Vols' young linebackers, Citrus Bowl offers opportunity for growth
Top five all-time Tennessee football bowl victories
Transfers, opt-outs and injuries for Tennessee, Iowa
Tennessee QB Joe Milton III opts out of Citrus Bowl
Everything Josh Heupel said about Nico Iamaleava ahead of Citrus Bowl
Veterans prepared to help Tennessee's young players in Citrus Bowl
How Tennessee freshmen quarterbacks have performed in bowl starts
Joe Milton's top performances as Tennessee quarterback
Nico Iamaleava 'ready for the challenge' of facing Iowa in first start
Vols' Dylan Sampson set for first start in Citrus Bowl bout with Iowa
Senior safety Jaylen McCollough continues to lead youthful secondary
Joey Halzle details Vols going up against 'strong' Iowa defense
Everything Iowa DC Phil Parker said about facing Vols, Nico Iamaleava
Bryson Eason, Vols defensive line set for 'type of game we like' vs. Iowa
Vols DC Tim Banks leads Tennessee into clash against weak Iowa offense
Everything Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz said ahead of the Citrus Bowl
Q&A with VolReport: Citrus Bowl intel
Citrus Bowl: Game information, notes, storylines
Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Iowa in Citrus Bowl
