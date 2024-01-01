Advertisement
Orange & White Headlines: Citrus Bowl

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Trophy on display during the head coaches joint press conference on Dec. 31, 2023 at the Rosen Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Trophy on display during the head coaches joint press conference on Dec. 31, 2023 at the Rosen Hotel in Orlando, Florida. (Florida Citrus Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee and Iowa will clash in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day.

The game will pit the No. 21 Vols' (8-4) new-look offense, led by true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava against the No. 17 Hawkeyes' (10-3) veteran-laden top 10 defense.

Transfer portal losses and opt outs have created plenty of opportunities for Tennessee, particularly in the secondary where the Vols will feature a number of freshmen at key positions. They will be tasked with going up against a sluggish Iowa offense that has struggled this season.

VolReport is in Orlando to provide continued coverage of the game on Monday.

Here is all of the pregame content leading up to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game Information

Who: No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) vs. No. 17 Iowa (10-3)

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC (Dave Flemming, play-by-play; Brock Osweiler analyst; Kayla Burton, reporter)

Line: Tennessee -5.5

Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1

Headlines

How Tennessee has performed in its five previous Citrus Bowl appearances

Where the Vols offensive line stands with multiple announced returners

Sneak Peek: How the Vols' Citrus Bowl opponent, Iowa, performed in 2023

Tennessee football using bowl preparation to benefit young players

Vols had 'something to prove' in '96 Citrus Bowl clash with Ohio State

Tennessee secondary shaping up as Citrus Bowl approaches

Ramel Keyton looks to end five-year Vols career on high note in Citrus Bowl

For Vols' young linebackers, Citrus Bowl offers opportunity for growth

Top five all-time Tennessee football bowl victories

Transfers, opt-outs and injuries for Tennessee, Iowa

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III opts out of Citrus Bowl

Everything Josh Heupel said about Nico Iamaleava ahead of Citrus Bowl

Veterans prepared to help Tennessee's young players in Citrus Bowl

How Tennessee freshmen quarterbacks have performed in bowl starts

Joe Milton's top performances as Tennessee quarterback

Nico Iamaleava 'ready for the challenge' of facing Iowa in first start

Vols' Dylan Sampson set for first start in Citrus Bowl bout with Iowa

Senior safety Jaylen McCollough continues to lead youthful secondary

Joey Halzle details Vols going up against 'strong' Iowa defense

Everything Iowa DC Phil Parker said about facing Vols, Nico Iamaleava

Bryson Eason, Vols defensive line set for 'type of game we like' vs. Iowa

Vols DC Tim Banks leads Tennessee into clash against weak Iowa offense

Everything Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz said ahead of the Citrus Bowl

Q&A with VolReport: Citrus Bowl intel

Citrus Bowl: Game information, notes, storylines

Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Iowa in Citrus Bowl

Watch on VolReport

