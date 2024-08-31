Advertisement

Published Aug 31, 2024
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga
circle avatar
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Managing Editor
Twitter
@ByNoahTaylor

Welcome back, Tennessee football.

After an offseason of optimism, the No. 15 Vols will kick off their highly anticipated 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium this afternoon (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

The weekly Gameday Newsstand brings you every story from VolReport over the last week leading up to kickoff, all in one place.

Read about the match up, Tennessee's offense under now full-time starter Nico Iamaleava, the Vols' new-look secondary, alternate uniforms and more here.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee

Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 | 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analyst; Alyssa Lang, reporter)

Line: Tennessee, -38.5

Series: 44th meeting (Tennessee leads, 39-2-2)

THE NEWSSTAND

-- Everything Nico Iamaleava said to preview Tennessee's football season

-- Tennessee to wear 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for opening game

-- Tennessee emphasizing depth at wide receiver position given possible extended season

-- How motivation powered Vols' Bru McCoy to quicker-than-expected recovery

-- For Tennessee, LEO position in good hands going forward

-- Tennessee has built a system around punter Jackson Ross

-- Tim Banks: Vols' defense 'never satisfied,' but depth worth being optimistic

-- From Philly to Knoxville, Jalen McMurray willing to do anything for Vols

-- Tennessee announces sellout for season opener vs. Chattanooga

-- Tennessee reveals week 1 depth chart for 2024 season

-- Everything Josh Heupel said kickoff game week vs. Chattanooga

-- Nico Iamaleava shouldering early expectations as Tennessee starter

-- Andre Turentine redefining role in Tennessee secondary

-- Tennessee to 'turn loose' running back Cam Seldon in season opener

-- William Inge updates status of Vols' linebacker room ahead of season opener

-- Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter tabbed to Rivals' Preseason Freshman All-America Team

-- Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

-- What additions to expect on gameday at Neyland Stadium

-- Three numbers to know as Vols take on Chattanooga

-- VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

-- Tennessee vs. Chattanooga: Game information, notes, storylines

-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to accomplish vs. Chattanooga

WATCH AND LISTEN 

